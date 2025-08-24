Southern Maryland Explodes for 12-4 Win over Staten Island

Published on August 23, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs mashed their way to a 12-4 win to tie the series at a game apiece.

Southern Maryland opened the scoring in the first inning when Alejandro De Aza smacked a solo blast to right. It was his 11th bomb of the season and it gave the Crabs a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Crabs then scored four runs the third inning. After a leadoff single by Lyle Lin, Jackson Loftin drew a walk and Pearce Howard double to give the Crabs a 2-0 lead. A two-run double by De Aza and an RBI single by Brett Barrera soon made it 5-0.

In the fifth, De Aza smacked a two-run triple to center field to give the Crabs a 7-0 lead. Ethan Wilson then brought De Aza home with an RBI double to left. Jamari Baylor then blasted a two-run shot to centerfield to make 10-0. It was his 13th home run of the season. Giovanni Digiacomo made it 11-0 with an RBI double.

In the sixth, Digiacomo grounded out to second but brought a run home to extend Southern Maryland's lead to 12-0.

The Ferry Hawks would go on to score one in the sixth and three in the seventh, but the Crabs closed out the ballgame to secure a 12-4 victory.

Jason Blanchard was phenomenal is his first Blue Crabs start as he tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out seven batters. Cael Chatham earned the win after three innings in relief, though her surrendered four runs on four hits and five walks. Jordan Carr tossed a scoreless frame where he struck out the side after giving up a leadoff shit before Cody Thompson got the final three outs in the ninth to cap off a Crabs victory.

Southern Maryland now improves to 53-50 overall and 17-23 in the second half. It will be the right-hander Andrew Thurman taking the hill for the Crabs on Sunday as they look to take the rubber match from the Ferry Hawks. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.