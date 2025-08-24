Kickham Wins Fourth Straight As Revs Blow Out Birds

August 23, 2025

(York, Pa.) Mike Kickham improved to 4-0 in four starts with the York Revolution who also enjoyed another big night at the plate in a 12-3 blowout victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds on Saturday night in front of 5,529 fans at WellSpan Park. Ryan Higgins homered for the third time on the homestand and drove in four for the second time on the homestand to lead the offense.

The Revs built a huge early lead with four runs in the first and three in the second and never looked back.

Things got started after two quick outs in the bottom of the first. William Simoneit walked and Shayne Fontana tied a Revs' season-best with a 14-game hitting streak, ripping a first pitch single to right. Fontana logged the first of six steals for the Revs and Brandon Lewis walked to load the bases. Higgins picked up his first RBI on a walk that forced home Simoneit while Fontana sprinted home with a second run on the play while the Dirty Birds were arguing for a foul tip that did not occur. Bubba Alleyne walked to keep the rally going and Jeffrey Wehler cashed in with a two-run single to left to go up 4-0 as the Revs have scored six, three, and four runs respectively in the first inning of Kickham's last three starts, leading a combined 13-0 at the end of those first innings.

Charleston starter Marc Davis (0-1) lasted just one inning and lefty Edison Suriel took over in the second but did not fare much better. Jeremy Arocho reached on a leadoff infield single, stole second, and moved to third on Caleb McNeely's deep fly out to right. Simoneit extended his hitting streak to eight consecutive games with a double to the gap in left center while picking up his 15th RBI on the streak. Fontana followed by drilling an RBI triple to the same area, and with the infield in, Lewis served an RBI single into right as the lead grew to 7-0.

Kickham did not allow a hit and struck out four his first time through the order before back-to-back doubles by James Nelson and Alsander Womack produced a two-out run in the third.

Higgins launched a majestic two-run homer deep into the York night over the Arch Nemesis in the bottom of the fourth, as his 15th of the year made it 9-1.

Chad Sedio connected on an opposite field homer to left center in the top of the sixth, but Kickham struck out his eighth and ninth batters of the night against the next two hitters, moving into the league lead with 119 strikeouts on the season.

The Revs enjoyed one final rally in the sixth as they batted around for the second time in the game. McNeely started it with a walk and with one out, stole second base. Fontana was hit by a pitch and Lewis walked to load the bases. A wild pitch brought the first run home, and with the infield in, Higgins raked a two-run single up the middle for his third four-RBI performance of the season and second in five nights as he became the sixth Revs batter to the 50 RBI mark on the season. York built a 12-2 lead as they scored at least 11 for the fourth time in the past six games.

Kickham (8-8) finished seven strong innings, scattering seven hits while allowing just two runs in the win. He walked two and struck out nine while throwing 72 of 111 pitches for strikes.

Zach Daniels provided Charleston's final run on a two-out solo homer to right in the eighth. Lefty Danny Denz retired the other three batters including a pair of punch outs.

Alex Bustamante struck out the side in the ninth as the Revs staff whiffed 14 Dirty Bird batters, adding to their league lead for strikeouts as a staff (943).

The Revs have won five of their last seven games and eight of their last 12, as they will go for a fifth consecutive series win in the rubber match on Sunday at 1 p.m. RHP Chris Vallimont (6-4, 6.00) faces righty David Lebron (8-2, 3.52) in the finale. It wraps up the homestand sponsored by West Shore Wildlife and the Ritmo de York series presented by WLCH FM Radio Centro. It is a Kids Eat Free Sunday by D.F. Stauffer's Biscuit Co. featuring a Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway and Bobblehead Trading Tables with Springnecks Bobblehead Group. It is also the season's final Captain Bob's Crab Feast and is a Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







