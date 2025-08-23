Wylie Secures Second Straight 20-20 Season

Published on August 23, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Justin Wylie hit his 20th homer of the season on Friday night, becoming the fourth ALPB player this year to join the 20-home run, 20-stolen base club.

Wylie entered Friday with 20 steals on the season, and he crushed an opposite-field two-run homer in the first inning against Lancaster. Wylie joined the "20-20 club" for a second consecutive season with Gastonia, going 30-20 in 2024.

The second baseman currently leads the Ghost Peppers in homers (20) and RBIs (76), while leading the league with 69 walks.

Wylie joins Charleston's James Nelson (29 HR, 44 SB), High Point's Ben Aklinski (27 HR, 29 SB) and Lexington's Brady Whalen (22 HR, 27 SB) in the 20-20 club this season.

The Chandler, Arizona, native was Gastonia's lone 2025 Mid-Season All-Star. Following a banner 2024 season, Wylie was named to the ALPB Postseason All-Star team with the Baseball Club.

Wylie's made his mark on the Gastonia organization, becoming the franchise's all-time home run leader on June 29 of this year. He becomes the third player in franchise history with multiple 20-20 seasons, joining Jake Skole (2021, 2022) and Zach Jarrett (2022, 2023).







Atlantic League Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.