Rockers' Rally Falls Short

August 23, 2025

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Lexington Legends used a five-run sixth inning and withstood a late rally by High Point to defeat the Rockers 8-7 on Saturday night in front of a crowd of 2,217 at Truist Point.

The Rockers entered the ninth inning trailing 8-4 but used singles from Luis Gonzalez and Drew Mendoza to put two men aboard before Ben Aklinski blasted his 28th homer of the season to pull the Rockers within 8-7. Following a double by Alex Dickerson, Lexington reliever Jonathan Haab was able to retire Evan Edwards and Aidan Brewer to preserve the win.

The loss puts Gastonia back in first place in the Atlantic League's South Division, a day after the Rockers had taken that spot away from them. High Point is now 64-40 overall and, at 23-18 in the second half, a game behind the 24-17 Ghost Peppers. Lexington improved to 52-51 overall and 21-19 in the second half.

The Rockers scored in the first inning for the fourth consecutive game when Dickerson delivered a two-run double that scored Gonzalez and Aklinski who each reached on a single. The lead grew to 3-0 in the second when Gonzalez delivered a single to score D.J. Burt from second.

The Legends made it a 3-2 game in the fourth when Brenden Dixon walked, stole second and scored on a single by Brian Fuentes.

Dickerson picked up his third RBI of the night in the fifth when he singled to right to score Burt and put the Rockers in front 4-2.

The Legends scored five times in the top of the sixth to erase their deficit and take and take a 7-4 lead. E.J. Cumbo hit a two-run triple and Andy Atwood added a run-scoring single during the frame.

High Point reliever Daniel Blair (L, 3-1) allowed three hits and three runs, two earned, in his two-thirds of an inning of work. Lexington starter Colton Eastman (W, 9-6) went five innings and allowed four runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out six.

Cumbo finished the night with three hits for the Legends including a single, double and triple. Gonzalez and Dickerson each had three hits for the Rockers.

The final game of the six-game series is slated for a 4:05 p.m. start on Sunday at Truist Point as the Rockers will send righty Fin Del Bonta-Smith to the mound to face a yet-to-be-named Lexington starter. Rockers fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.







