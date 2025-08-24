Stormers Stumble In Carolina

There were no huge hits and no real stars for the Gastonia Ghost Peppers on Saturday evening.

Instead they put together a complete team effort on offense, defeating the Lancaster Stormers, 9-2, in the middle game of a three-game series.

Seven of Gastonia's batters contributed hits, five drove in runs and six scored in the 11-hit attack. The Ghost Peppers scored in six different innings as the steady drip turned into a huge puddle by night's end.

Lancaster, meanwhile, was thwarted at every turn. The Stormers knocked out 12 hits, including three doubles, but hit into two crucial double plays, had another inning cut off with a runner thrown out stealing and left 10 men on base.

Carter Aldrete slammed a two-run homer in the first off Noah Bremer (8-3), and the Ghost Peppers extended the lead to 4-0 in the second on Jack Reinheimer's double to left and Aaron McKeithan's single into center.

After Nick Ward singled home Melvin Mercedes in the top of the third, the Ghost Peppers struck again for a lone run in the bottom of the inning.

The quirkiest at bat of the night led to the sixth Gastonia run. With runners at second and third and one out in the home fourth, Justin Wylie lifted a foul pop fly down the right field line. Kevin Watson, Jr. made a diving attempt at the plate, but the umpires conferred and ruled that he did not retain possession. Ross Peeples took up his team's case to no avail, and Wylie remained at the plate. After a foul tip kept him alive, the Gastonia left fielder hit a chopper to the hole at short which jumped up and injured Yeison Coca as the run scored.

Gastonia added one more in the fifth and two in the sixth before Lancaster could notch its second run in the ninth inning on doubles by Coca and Ward.

Ljay Newsome (3-3) worked five innings, allowing seven hits and a run to pick up the win.

Lancaster will send Matt Swarmer (1-3) to the mound on Sunday afternoon against left-hander John Wilson (6-1). Fans may tune into the action on FloBaseball, starting at 3:55.

NOTES: Ward had his club leading 37th multi-hit game...Coca had his sixth three-hit game and has tied his longest hitting streak of the season at five games...He is 8-for-16 in the stretch...Mercedes and Nick Lucky had ground rule doubles...Lancaster stole three bases on the night.







