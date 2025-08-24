Offense Keeps Rolling as Ducks Win Third Straight

(Hagerstown, Md.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 10-3 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

A two-out, two-run double to right field by Cody Thomas gave the Ducks a 2-0 first inning lead. Ossie Abreu's two-out RBI single to left field in the second inning cut the Ducks lead in half. Long Island responded in the third with RBI singles from Leobaldo Cabrera and Ronaldo Flores to stretch their advantage to 4-1.

Three more runs came across for the visitors in the fourth, stretching their lead to six. Chris Roller's RBI triple to center, Cabrera's RBI single to right and a sac fly to left from Thomas did the damage. Hagerstown closed to within 7-3 in the fourth when Cary Arbolida scored on a failed double play turn and Abreu followed with an RBI single to right.

Long Island restored its six-run lead in the sixth on River Town's RBI single up the middle and Thomas' RBI triple to left-center. Town grounded another RBI single to center in the seventh to make it a 10-3 ballgame.

Ducks starter David Griffin (6-1) earned the win, tossing six innings of three-run ball (one earned), allowing nine hits and a walk while striking out six. Flying Boxcars starter Quinton Martinez (1-6) suffered the loss, conceding four runs on four hits and four walks over three innings with a pair of strikeouts. Nolan Clenney and Justin Alintoff combined for three perfect innings of relief for Long Island, striking out five.

Town reached base in all five plate appearances for the Flock, totaling three hits, two RBIs, three runs and two walks. Roller added three extra-base hits, an RBI and three runs scored, while Thomas contributed two hits, four RBIs and a walk.

The Ducks and Flying Boxcars wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Meritus Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (5-3, 4.22) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Flying Boxcars righty Julian Minaya (0-8, 6.78).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 26, to begin a six-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 719 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







