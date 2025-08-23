High Point Rallies Late to Defeat Lexington

High Point, NC - The Legends fall 5-4 to the High Point Rockers as their five-game slide continues. High Point would plate one in the first, but Lexington was able to tie it back up in the third on an RBI hit from Xane Washington. The Legends were then able to pull ahead in the sixth when a two-run blast from Pedro Gonzalez followed Curtis Terry's RBI single. However, High Point would get a two-run homer of their own in the sixth before plating two more in the eighth to secure the win.

The Legends return to Truist Park for their fourth straight game against the Rockers. Despite their lackluster performance on the road, the Legends continue to maintain their third-place spot in the South Division. Looking to get back in the win column, the Legends handed their start to Ben Ferrer, while the defending Rockers handed their start to Alex Barker.

Brady Whalen found the Legends' first hit of the game in the first with a one-out single, but the Rockers' infield turned a double play to shut the Legends' offense down. High Point would find back-to-back singles in the bottom of the first, but their first run would actually come in on a fielder's choice. Pedro Gonzalez laid down a lead-off single in the top of the second, but the Rockers' infield was again able to turn a double play before any damage could be done. The Legends were able to tie things up in the third when Xane Washington laid down an RBI triple that brought Brian Fuentes in to score.

Both teams went three up three down in the fourth inning. High Point would then find a one-out hit in the bottom of the fifth, but Lexington was able to find a double play of their own to shut them down. Andy Atwood kept the energy going in the sixth with a lead-off double. This was then followed by a two-out RBI single from Curtis Terry. Pedro Gonzalez would then leave the yard on a two-run blast to make it a 4-1 ballgame. High Point did now bow out there as Drew Mendoza was able to find a two-run homer of his own in the bottom of the sixth, making it 4-3 going into the final three frames.

Brenden Dixon would draw a lead-off walk before being put in scoring position by a single from Atwood, but Win Scott was able to force the final out of the inning before a run could come across. D.J. Burt would draw a one-out walk in the eighth before being moved to second as the Legends intentionally walked Mendoza. This proved to be a fatal decision as Ben Aklinski laid down an RBI triple that brought in the game-winning run. Lexington went down in order in he ninth as Jameson McGrane secured the win for High Point.

The Legends fall 5-4 as they lose their fifth straight game. Despite this loss, the Legends still only sit two and a half games out of first place, which is now occupied by the High Point Rockers. The win is given to Gabe Klobosits, whose record improves to 3-0 on the year, and the save is Jameson McGrane, who earns his 13th save of the season. The loss is given to John Armstrong, who earns his first loss of the season. The Legends will look to get back on the win column in High Point on August 23rd, with first pitch slated for 6:35 PM EST. Following this series, the Legends will return to Legends Field for a three-game series rematch against the Gastonia Ghost Peppers, with game one set for August 26th.







