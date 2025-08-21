Rockers Edge Lexington for First

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers hit three homers and pounded out 14 hits in winning their second straight game from the Lexington Legends, 11-9, on Tuesday night at Truist Point.

The win propelled the Rockers in front of the Legends in the Atlantic League's second half pennant race. High Point, 62-39 overall and 21-17 in the second half, moved a half-game in front of Lexington (20-17) and remain two games back of Gastonia (24-14).

Lexington jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run homer by Curtis Terry. The Rockers answered back, scoring five times in the bottom of the first on an Evan Edwards grand slam followed by Luke Napleton's solo homer off Legends starter Patrick Wicklander (L, 10-7).

The Legends, not satisfied, tied the game at 5-5 on a bases-loaded three-run triple by Xane Washington in the top of the second. Washington then scored on a Rockers error as Lexington went up 6-5.

Brian Fuentes led off the top of the third with a solo homer to give the Legends a 7-5 advantage.

The Rockers tied the game at 7-7 in the third when D.J. Burt walked and scored on Luis Gonzalez's homer to right, his 16th of the year.

Jonah Scolaro (W, 8-4) tossed five innings and allowed six hits and seven runs while walking three and striking out five.

High Point took a 9-7 lead in the fifth when Gonzalez and Drew Mendoza singled off Jack Lynch with two outs. Aklinski drove both runners in with a double to left.

In the sixth, Edwards walked, moved to second on a single by Napleton, and eventually scored on a wild pitch by Carson Lambert as High Point extended its lead to 10-6.

The lead increased to 11-7 in seventh as Burt singled, stole second and third and scored an an Aklinski sac fly to center.

Lexington rallied for a pair of runs in the in the ninth off Zach Vennaro before Cam Cotter was summoned from the pen to retire the final two batters and earn his first save of the season.

Edwards finished the night with five RBI on three hits while Aklinski added three hits and drove in two. Washington had three hits and three RBI to lead Lexington.

Game three of the six-game series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Thursday at Truist Point. The Rockers will send lefty Ben Wereski (0-3, 6.13) to the mound to face Lexington righty Nic Laio (8-5, 6.08). Rockers fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: D.J. Burt singled in the first inning for his 250th career hit as a Rocker. .. Ben Aklinski's first inning single marked his 100th hit of the year, giving him five straight seasons with 100 or more hits. .. Evan Edwards' first inning grand slam was his third of the year and the Rockers' 12th grand slam of the season. ..

