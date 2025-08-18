High Point Rockers Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Published on August 18, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Tickets for the South Division Championship Series are now on sale. The High Point Rockers, as the first half champions of the Atlantic League's South Division, will host Games 3-5 of the best-of-five series at Truist Point against the winner of the South Division second half.

High Point will open the playoffs on the road on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21 with Games 1 and 2. The Rockers will be at home on Tuesday, September 23 for Game 3 as well as Wednesday and Thursday, September 24-25 if Games 4 and 5 are necessary. The Rockers will play the South Division second half champion or the league's wild card entry.

Rockers' full season ticket holders will receive playoff tickets as part of their package.

Tickets will be discounted in advance and will increase in price on September 3 and, once again, on September 20. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to secure the best possible pricing.

Through September 2, all regular seating (Home Plate Box, Infield Box, Standard Box) will be $7 and Catalyst Club tickets will be $35. Beginning September 3rd, regular seating will increase to $10 and Catalyst Club tickets will increase to $40. On September 20, regular seating tickets will go to $12 and Catalyst Club will remain at $40.

There are no individual discounts for playoff tickets. Group rates and Loge Box rentals are available. Tickets are currently available for the Division Championship only.

In the event that Games 4 or 5 at Truist Point are not played, unused individual tickets that were purchased may be used for any 2026 regular season Rockers game, subject to availability.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.HighPointRockers.com or at the Truist Point Box Office.







