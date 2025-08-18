Crabs Drop Series Final to Revolution 14-4

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have now lost five of their last six following a rubber match defeat against the York Revolution.

York took an early 3-0 lead before tacking on a pair in the fourth to lead 5-0. The Blue Crabs got on the board with a Sam Dexter RBI double in the bottom of the fourth, but the Revolution would score another two runs in the fifth to make it 7-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jamary Baylor doubled before Dexter brought him home with a two out single. The Crabs then made it 7-4 in the sixth when Jackson Loftin smacked a two-run double.

York would go on to score one in the seventh, one in the eighth and five in the ninth to win Sunday's rubber match 14-4.

Cael Chatham now falls to 0-2 after surrendering seven runs (six earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings of work. Jarod Wright pitched three innings in relief, allowing two runs on three hits. Dalton Ross surrendered five runs on three hits and four walks before Rafi Vazquez got the final out in the ninth.

The Crabs now fall to 50-48 overall and 14-21 in the second half. The Crabs will be back in action on Tuesday when they host the Gastonia Ghost Peppers to a three-game series.







