Stormers Sign Two

Published on August 18, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers have added to their roster, acquiring a pair of right-handed pitchers in Brendan White and Maceo Campbell, it has been announced by manager Ross Peeples.

White, 26, appeared in 33 games for the Detroit Tigers in 2023. In that time, the White Plains native notched a 2-3 record, and tossed 40.2 innings to the tune of a 5.09 earned run average. White walked 15 and struck out 44 in his time in the majors.

The Tigers drafted White in the 26th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Siena College.

The righty pitched to a 4.20 ERA in 152 games in Detroit's minor league system, where he worked with current Lancaster pitching coach Mark Johnson. Joining Lancaster mar ks the beginning of White's independent league career.

"White is a big acquisition. He has a live arm and will help the back end of our bullpen. He's an experienced guy who we've coveted for some time," Peeples remarked.

Campbell comes over from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. The second-year Atlantic Leaguer boasts a 2-4 record and a 7.16 ERA on the season. Last year, Campbell pitched to a 7.65 ERA in 14 games for the Charleston Dirty Birds.

He has previous experience in the Boston Red Sox farm system, peaking at Class A+.

"Campbell has a live arm and a good curveball. We've been stretched thin with pitching, and he will add to our depth," said Peeples.

With these moves, Lancaster has a full roster with 26 players active.







