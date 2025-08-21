Late Game Rally Falls Just Short in Lancaster

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 7-6 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

Luis Castro's sacrifice fly to left field in the bottom of the first inning gave Lancaster an early 1-0 lead. A throwing error that scored Nick Lucky and a two-run single by Melvin Mercedes in the second made it 4-0 Stormers.

Seth Beer got the Ducks on the scoreboard in the third with a two-out RBI single to left field, but a three-run fifth, highlighted by a bases loaded walk by Lucky and a two-run single to center by Campagna, ballooned the Stormers lead to 7-1. Ronaldo Flores countered in the sixth with a three-run homer to left, closing the gap back to three at 7-4.

RBI singles by Ivan Castillo and Beer in the seventh closed the gap to one. However, the Ducks were unable to pull even.

Stormers starter Noah Skirrow (13-3) got the win, tossing five innings of three-run ball, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out eight. Jonah Dipoto (3-5) took the loss, conceding four runs on four hits and two walks in two innings with a pair of strikeouts. Scott Engler picked up his fifth save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Flores led the Ducks offense with three hits, three RBIs and a run. Beer added three hits, two RBIs and a run, while Castillo added two hits, an RBI and two runs.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their three-game set on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Right-hander Ryan Sandberg (5-3, 4.22) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Luke McCollough (0-2, 5.33).

