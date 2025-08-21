Revs Rally for Tie But Boxcars Even Series

Published on August 20, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): After scoring 30 runs over their previous two games, the York Revolution endured an offensively challenged evening, falling 4-3 to the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars on a damp Wednesday night at WellSpan Park.

York trailed 3-0 into the sixth as Boxcars starter Jonh Henriquez carried a one-hitter through five, having allowed just a double to Ryan Higgins in the second inning while retiring 15 of his first 16 batters faced.

Brandon Lewis ignited a sixth inning rally, chipping a two-strike single into right and Jaylin Davis walked. Henriquez retired the next two and had gone 5.2 scoreless innings for the second consecutive start, but Shayne Fontana drove an RBI double to left to plate Lewis and extend his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games. William Simoneit followed with a two-run single smacked into left, tying the game at 3-3. Simoneit now has 14 RBI in his past 10 games including 11 RBI on his current five-game hitting streak.

It remained that way until the ninth when Tyler Williams took a leadoff walk from Cam Robinson and Osvaldo Abreu doubled to the gap in left center, plating the decisive run. It was just the third earned run allowed in 33 appearances by Robinson (5-2) all season as he now sports a miniscule 0.76 ERA.

Rafael Kelly picked up the save with a 1-2-3 ninth, as he has saved 11 of Hagerstown's 25 victories on the season.

Revs starter Alex Valverde worked a quality start in the no decision, surrendering three runs over six innings in his longest outing since September 2, 2022 in a start with Double-A Binghamton.

Hagerstown drew first blood in the second as Gary Mattis took a leadoff walk and Bryce Cannon lashed an RBI double down the right field line, but Valverde set down the next three to keep it 1-0.

The Boxcars pieced together a two-run rally in the fourth, scoring on Mark Black's double to left and on a base hit to right by Brenny Escanio. Valverde again minimized damage, retiring the top two batters in the order to leave the bases loaded.

Valverde finished strong with a 1-2-3 fifth and used a double play to squelch a two-on, nobody-out jam in the sixth.

Lefty Jimmy Burnette struck out a pair to strand two in a scoreless seventh in his home debut, and Nick Mikolajchak was scoreless for the eighth time in nine outings with York, handling the eighth.

The Revs had few chances in the game but were turned away by Hagerstown's bullpen in key spots as Andrew Simone got three pop outs in the seventh, stranding Bubba Alleyne who had singled and stolen second.

York threatened in the eighth as Caleb McNeely drew a one-out walk and went first-to-third on Fontana's single to left, but Carlo Reyes (2-0) came up big striking out Simoneit and Higgins to keep the game tied, ultimately earning the victory.

The Revs saw their three-game winning streak end while Hagerstown snaps a four-game losing streak. York is now 20-3 against Hagerstown on the season with one meeting remaining.

York will aim to make it four consecutive series wins on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as righty Kevin Miranda (2-2, 4.30) gets the ball against Boxcars lefty Anthony Imhoff (1-6, 7.54). It is Made in York Night, Maple Donuts Customer Appreciation Night, and Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







