Revs Finish Road Trip with a Bang

Published on August 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Waldorf, Md.): William Simoneit launched a pair of homers including a ninth inning grand slam as the York Revolution put an exclamation mark on a weeklong road trip with another series win, pounding the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 14-4 on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium.

York rallied with two outs in the first as Chris Williams and Shayne Fontana (nine-game hitting streak) singled before Simoneit worked a walk to load the bases. Jeffrey Wehler provided the first huge hit of the day with a bases clearing three-run double off the base of the fence in left center, spotting the Revs an immediate 3-0 lead.

Wehler came up big defensively an inning later, making a perfect relay from left fielder Jaylin Davis to the plate, nailing Jamari Baylor attempting to score on Sam Dexter's two-out double, keeping Southern Maryland off the board.

Revs starter Mike Kickham withstood another early test in the third as Ryan McCarthy and Jackson Loftin led off with singles and Zach Racusin's sac bunt put two in scoring position with one out. Kickham retired Ethan Wilson on a shallow fly out and struck out Dondrei Hubbard looking to hand the Crabs another zero on the scoreboard.

Blue Crabs starter Cael Chatham (0-2) had retired nine straight until Ryan Higgins hustled his way to second after pounding a hard grounder past third base. Originally scored a double, the play was later changed to an error. Bubba Alleyne followed with an RBI triple down the right field line and circled the bases on the play when Loftin's relay to third sailed high as the Revs' lead surged to 5-0.

Dexter's two-out RBI single to left got Southern Maryland on the board in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 5-1 game.

The Revs did the Crabs one better, scoring twice in the fifth. Jalen Miller led off the fifth with a rocket off the left field scoreboard for a leadoff single and Caleb McNeely slashed a double down the third base line. That set up Williams and Fontana who teamed up for back-to-back deep sac flies as the lead mounted to 7-1.

A two-out throwing error in the bottom of the fifth allowed the Blue Crabs to plate their second run, and Loftin chased Kickham with a two-run double to left center with one out in the sixth. Davis picked up his second outfield assist of the day as Wehler relayed to third to cut down Loftin attempting to stretch it to a triple.

Danny Denz allowed an infield single but struck out Wilson to finish the sixth with a 7-4 lead for Kickham (7-8) who allowed four runs (three earned) in 5.2 innings, improving to 3-0 through three starts since being acquired by the Revs.

The Revs had much more in the tank offensively as Davis led off the seventh with a base hit and later bolted home on a wild pitch to make it 8-4.

Simoneit nailed a solo homer to left center in the top of the eighth, going yard for the second consecutive game, and the Revs turned it into a runaway with five more runs in the ninth.

Davis kicked things off with a hit by pitch and three consecutive one-out walks were issued by reliever Dalton Ross. The last of those came to Fontana which forced in the Revs' 10th run, and Simoneit put the capper on the week with a grand slam to left as the lead exploded to 14-4.

The Revs completed a full week without allowing a run after the sixth inning. Lefty Jimmy Burnette made his York debut, stranding two while striking out the side in the seventh. Ian Churchill stranded two more in a scoreless eighth, and Ethan Firoved handled a 1-2-3 ninth to close it out.

The Revs finish a 4-2 road trip with back-to-back victories and a pair of series wins at Long Island and Southern Maryland. They have won three consecutive series overall, improving to 58-41 on the season and 19-17 in the second half.

Notes: York's 14 runs is their most since July 20 when they put up 17 runs in a Sunday victory at Hagerstown. Their 14 runs came on just 12 hits, five of which went for extra bases. Every batter had at least one hit. All five pitchers used by the Revs were lefties. Miller scored his league-leading 94th run, tying Eric Patterson (2014) for sixth on the Revs' single-season list. Simoneit's two-homer game is the Revs' fifth of the year and his second, having also done the trick on June 11 at Hagerstown. His grand slam is the third of the year for the Revs and first since Frankie Tostado blasted one on May 31 vs Long Island; Miller had the other on May 16 vs Hagerstown. Simoneit's five RBI are one shy of his career-high of six set on June 18 vs Hagerstown. Simoneit ties Miller for the team lead with 16 home runs, a total that is tied for 10th most in the league. He has hit three homers in the past two games, and has now blasted four in his past eight games; fellow catcher Williams hit his fourth in eight games the previous night. The five-run ninth ties their largest ninth inning of the season (June 12 at Hagerstown). Burnette becomes the 14th new player and 12th pitcher to debut with the Revs since July 17; he becomes the sixth former Toronto Blue Jays prospect (fifth pitcher) on the current roster as he joins the Revs after having pitched at Triple-A Buffalo in parts of three consecutive years. York improves to 30-18 on the road.

Up Next: The Revs open a six-game homestand Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. RHP Chris Vallimont (5-4, 5.92) starts the opener. The homestand is sponsored by West Shore Wildlife. Tuesday is the Senior Fair presented by Capital Blue Cross. It is also a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Slugger Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from August 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.