Two Charleston Attractions Team up for Two Special Events in September

Published on August 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston, W.V. -- Two of Charleston's top institutions, attracting visitors to West Virginia and adding to the state's cultural landscape, are teaming up for two special events in September to promote baseball, music, and an entertaining combination of both. Mountain Stage, described as "West Virginia's #1 cultural export," and the Charleston Dirty Birds, West Virginia's only professional baseball team, are joining for a first-ever partnership between the two well-established tourist attractions in West Virginia's capital city.

The Dirty Birds will host Mountain Stage Night on Saturday, Sept. 13 in conjunction with the team's final Saturday home game and ultimate postgame fireworks show of the regular season. Two weekends later at the West Virginia Culture Center on Sunday, Sept. 28, Mountain Stage will host the taping of its live show featuring The Baseball Project, which features members from R.E.M. and The Dream Syndicate.

This new promotional partnership was announced by leaders of both organizations on Sunday -- before the Dirty Birds' game at GoMart Ballpark, and during the pre-show announcements before Mountain Stage at the Culture Center Theater.

"When our team started talking with The Baseball Project about its all-star line-up headlining our live show in September, we knew it was a unique opportunity to team up with the Dirty Birds to promote the many ways both of our organizations bring people to Charleston," said Mountain State Executive Producer Adam Harris. "Mountain Stage is also grateful for the support of the Friends of West Virginia Public Broadcasting who support Mountain Stage for every show and made the connection to the Dirty Birds' team possible as well."

"Mountain Stage is heard throughout the United States and reaches around the world, bringing people from a lot of other places to Charleston for live music. Meanwhile, the Charleston Dirty Birds also bring people from beyond the United States for our different kind of live shows at GoMart Ballpark," Dirty Birds owner and CEO Andy Shea said. "The Baseball Project's live performance at Mountain Stage will be the game-winning grand slam of this new partnership this year, and I hope this winning streak continues for both the Dirty Birds and Mountain Stage for years to come."

Conor Knighton, a native of Charleston, WV, and a regular correspondent for CBS Sunday Morning, will be the special guest host of Mountain Stage for the live show on Sept. 28. Beyond the baseball connection, the line-up also includes jangle pop super group The Minus 5, a solo electric performance by Hüsker Dü front man Bob Mould, co-founder of the influential rock band The db's- Chris Stamey, and Loose Cattle, featuring Tony award winning actor and West Virginia native Michael Cerveris.

"Music and baseball are both best experienced live and in person," said Knighton. "A partnership between Mountain Stage and The Dirty Birds seems like a home run to me--I'm thrilled to be returning to Charleston to guest host the show for the third time!"

On Sept. 13, Mountain Stage Night will include post-game fireworks, appearances by staff and band members, and music from The Baseball Project's catalog of baseball-themed songs.

Mountain Stage, the live music radio program produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed NPR Music, has grown into an American institution in the world of folk, country, rock, world music, and beyond throughout its 42 seasons. The show is recorded in front of a ticketed audience, most often here in Charleston, West Virginia, and is heard weekly on public radio stations across the country. Listeners from across the country travel to visit the home of Mountain Stage and are treated to performances by well-known favorites and emerging talents from a wide range of musical styles.

More info and tickets for both events at mountainstage.org and dirtybirdsbaseball.com.







