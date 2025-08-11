Dirty Birds' 6th Annual African American Heritage Night August 12

Charleston, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds' will host African American Heritage Night for the sixth year on Tuesday, August 12 in conjunction with their game against the High Point Rockers at GoMart Ballpark. Rondo Double Dutch will headline pregame entertainment and lead a two-night Double Dutch competition that will begin Monday, August 11 at the YWCA Center for Community Enrichment with the Toni Stone Home Run Hangout. The competition's winner determined and awarded Tuesday before the Dirty Birds' game.

Monday's community party at the YWCA Center will begin at 6:30 with the first rounds of the first ever Double Dutch competition starting at 7 pm, and it will be open to competitors from throughout the Charleston community who wish to showcase their jump roping skills. The final round of the contest will be held during the pregame entertainment Tuesday evening on the left field concourse of the ballpark.

Gates open at 5:15 pm Tuesday at the ballpark with a giveaway of free AAHN commemorative mini-bats to the first 250 fans. The City of Charleston is also providing free vouchers for free hot dogs, chips and sodas for the first 500 youth to visit their table.

The pregame program begins at 5:30 with Dirty Birds players, former WVU standout Avon Coburne, the final round of the Double Dutch contest and a performance with Rondo Double Dutch out of Twin Cities, Minnesota. Media personality Woody Woods of 107.3 The Beat will emcee the pre-game and in-game programs.

People attending the celebration Tuesday will have a chance to participate in three expressions of the theme for the evening, "Different and Strong." City Art Director Jeff Pierson is inviting children and adults to trace their hands and forearms for a community mural that will be displayed at the ballpark later this season. All fans will be invited to join in show of community unity by wearing black, red, green and yellow and holding cards of those colors during the singing of the combined anthem before the game. Also, all fans are invited to share their own views about what "Different and Strong" mean to them for a digital display that night.

Shante Ellis and Jennifer Pharr are co-chairs of the event, which is sponsored by 10 in 10 CWV, Inc., and co-sponsored by the Mayor's Office of the City of Charleston, The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, the city Office of Public Art, Mani Ellis & Layne, LLC, Element Federal Credit Union, Family Care of West Virginia, and Center of Organ Recovery and Education.

Outline of the schedule for coverage and photo opportunities:

Monday, August 11 at the YWCA Center for Community Enrichment

6:30 pm: Toni Stone Home Run Hangout party begins

7:00 pm: Double Dutch contest begins

Tuesday, August 12 at GoMart Ballpark

5:30 pm: Pregame program on left field concourse featuring Rondo Double Dutch, contest finals, Avon Coburne, Dirty Birds players, and more

6:10 pm: Pregame program on the field, featuring Mrs. Black West Virginia Bunmi Kisumo Frazier and Miss Black West Virginia Malia Quartz, award presentation, Lift Every Voice and Sing, and National Anthem

6:35 pm: Baseball game between the Charleston Dirty Birds and High Point Rockers with inning break entertainment by Rondo Double Dutch and West Virginia 304 Trail Ride line dancers.







