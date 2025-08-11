Stormers Host Teddy Bear Toss During Youth Hockey Night

For the second year in a row, a teddy bear toss will be held during a Lancaster Stormers game. The stuffed animals collected will benefit pediatric patients at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital's emergency department.

Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals that are not electronic to Penn Medicine Park when the Lancaster Stormers face the Staten Island Ferry Hawks on Saturday, Aug. 16, at 6:45 p.m.

When the Stormers hit their first home run, or at the end of the game if no home run occurs, fans will toss their bears onto the field in classic Teddy Bear Toss fashion. All collected toys will be donated to the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Emergency Department to bring comfort to pediatric patients and their families.

It's one of many efforts coordinated throughout the year by Lancaster General Hospital emergency department social worker Marcy Mercer. From organizing donation drives with local businesses to creating Amazon wish lists, Mercer ensures every young LG Health patient receives comfort during difficult times.

"The impact has been huge for the pediatric patients we see, their parents and the staff," Mercer said. "The staff truly enjoys giving (stuffed animals) out and uses them to help make the emergency department experience a little bit easier.

I've also had so many parents share that well after the 'emergency,' the stuffed animal that the kids receive and take home quickly becomes their favorite for years."

This beloved tradition joins a full lineup of fun surrounding Youth Hockey Night and Philly Night -- including the appearance of the Phillie Phanatic, specialty activities for youth hockey players, a hat giveaway to the first 1,000 fans 16 and older presented by Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster and Fireworks presented by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Heatlh.







