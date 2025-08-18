Stormers Win 11th Straight

The Lancaster Stormers and the umpiring crew had had enough of rain delays. The Staten Island FerryHawks had had enough of the weekend.

With all that in mind, a sudden cloudburst and more rain in the forecast brought to an end an 11-3, five-inning Lancaster victory over Staten Island Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series. It was the 11th consecutive win for the Stormers and will maintain at least a three-game lead in the North chase, pending the outcome of Long Island's home game against Hagerstown early Sunday evening.

Sunday's game started off on a rocky note for the Stormers. Eddy Diaz tripled to right center field as Kevin Watson, Jr. had the ball come loose on a diving effort. Cristhian Rodriguez followed with a home run to right center, and Mark Contreras knocked a single into left center. Noah Bremer (8-2) righted himself and retired the next three batters to keep the deficit at two.

Lancaster quickly responded. Mason Martin drew a one-out walk from Alex Mack (3-3) and headed to third on a double to right center by Joseph Carpenter. Both scored when Nick Lucky dunked a shallow single into center. Lucky took second on the throw home and scored when Kevin Watson, Jr. looped a nearly identical base hit in front of Contreras in center.

Matt Scheffler's double to left center tied the game with one out in the top of the third, but Lancaster countered with a huge two-out rally in the home half of the inning.

With the bases loaded and two down, Mack worked ahead of Slater Schield on a pair of foul balls to the right side. Schield worked the count back to 2-2 then lined a two-run single into center. Nick Ward beat out a smash that was flagged by first baseman Alberto Osuna, and Yeison Coca sprinted home from second with the inning's third run. Martin and Carpenter followed with consecutive RBI singles to extend the margin to five.

Joe Campagna tacked on a two-run homer in the fourth, and Watson, with his fourth hit of the afternoon, doubled home Martin in the fifth to cap the scoring.

The Ducks come to town on Tuesday to open a three-game series. Lancaster will send Matt Swarmer (0-3) to the mound against lefty Juan Hillman (8-5). Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:40 to follow the action.

NOTES: Lancaster is 11-0 with Campagna behind the plate...Bremer threw Lancaster's first complete game of the year...He won his fourth straight start and eighth of his last nine decisions...Carpenter has hit safely in 10 straight, his season-high and one short of the team's...Watson has 15 RBI in the last nine games...He has eight steals in the last 11...The Stormers have won their last seven meetings against Long Island.







