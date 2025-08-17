Revs Crack Crabs, Hammering Four Long Balls in Saturday Night Win

Published on August 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution used four home runs as seven pitchers pieced together a 7-5 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs on Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Jalen Miller got things going with a game opening leadoff homer to left, his 16th round tripper of the season and third to lead off a game.

Revs spot starter Jordan Morales worked a scoreless first, but Southern Maryland plated two in the second to take a brief lead. Brett Barrera reached on a bad hop single and Jamari Baylor was hit by a pitch after Morales jumped ahead with two strikes. A wild pitch advanced both runners and Gio Digiacomo tied the game with a deep sac fly as left fielder Justin Connell made a great running grab, crashing into the left field wall. Sam Dexter gave Southern Maryland a brief 2-1 lead with a two-out RBI single to left, but the Revs had an immediate answer.

Crabs starter Jalen Miller worked out of a bases loaded no-out jam in the second and struck out the first two batters of the third, but the Revs erupted beginning with a game-tying homer to left by Chris Williams, his fourth of the year, all in his last eight games played. Shayne Fontana kept the inning alive with a single to right center, and William Simoneit drilled a two-run homer to left center as the Revs took a 4-2 lead.

Grayson Thurman (1-1) worked two scoreless innings in relief for the Revs, capped off by a great sliding play up the middle by shortstop Caleb McNeely to finish off the fourth.

Dexter brought Southern Maryland within a run on a solo homer to left off lefty Ethan Firoved in the bottom of the fifth, slashing the margin to 4-3.

Miller retired seven straight through the end of the fifth and struck out five of six batters, but the Revs had a big answer in the sixth beginning with Fontana who nailed an opposite field homer to left center, his 11th of the year and fifth with the Revs. Simoneit followed with a walk and Ryan Higgins drilled a double to left, chasing Miller (8-5). Bubba Alleyne greeted reliever Cody Thompson with a sac fly to center, as the Revs rebuilt their lead to 6-3.

Josh Mollerus quickly set down the first two batters of the sixth, but a walk to Barrera kept the inning alive and Jamari Baylor launched a two-run homer to left, bringing the Crabs back within a run at 6-5.

Miller provided the insurance run in the eighth with an RBI single to left accounting for the final 7-5 margin.

The back end of the Revs' bullpen was perfect in preserving the lead. Nick Mikolajchak worked a five-pitch seventh, Cam Robinson struck out a pair in the eighth, and Brendan Cellucci logged his fourth save in as many opportunities with two strikeouts and a ground ball in the bottom of the ninth.

The Revs improve to 57-41 on the season with the win, 18-17 in the second half.

Notes: York is now 3-2 on the current road trip and 29-18 on the road this season. It is their first win in five tries in Waldorf. Miller's third game-opening leadoff homer makes him one of eight in Revs history with three leadoff long balls. Fontana (3-for-4) has hit safely in eight consecutive games. The Revs hit four homers in a game for the seventh time this season, having done so most recently on July 6 at Staten Island. York used seven pitchers, their most in a game since June 8. Mikolajchak has logged seven scoreless outings in eight appearances with York. Robinson has gone 30 of 32 appearances without giving up an earned run, shrinking his season ERA to 0.52. Cellucci has retired 24 of 27 batters with the Revs including 23 of his last 24 (15 on strikeouts); he has allowed just one hit in eight appearances (eight innings), none in his last seven.

Up Next: York goes for a series win on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. as LHP Mike Kickham (6-8, 4.72) faces righty Cael Chatham (0-1, 0.96). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV.







Atlantic League Stories from August 17, 2025

Revs Crack Crabs, Hammering Four Long Balls in Saturday Night Win - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.