Ducks Finish off Series Sweep of Flying Boxcars

Published on August 17, 2025 under Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 10-4 on Sunday evening in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Troy Viola put the Ducks in front in the first inning with an RBI single to right field off Flying Boxcars starter Quinton Martinez. Hagerstown took the lead with a three-run third inning against Ducks starter David Griffin, highlighted by RBI doubles from Ossie Abreu and Bryce Cannon sandwiched around a sac fly to left by Cary Arbolida. However, Long Island countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning on Aaron Antonini's RBI groundout and Ronaldo Flores' RBI single to tie the game at three.

A three-run sixth inning put the Flock back on top 6-3, with Cody Thomas' solo homer to center and sac flies off the bats of Kole Kaler and Chris Roller doing the damage. Two more runs in the seventh on Seth Beer's RBI single to right and Ivan Castillo's RBI double to right extended the advantage to five for Long Island.

Hagerstown plated a run in the eighth to close within 8-4 on an RBI groundout to short from Mark Black. Viola answered back in the bottom of the inning with a two-run single to left to round out the scoring.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Griffin tossed five innings of three-run ball, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out seven. Martinez also threw five innings of three-run ball, giving up five hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Nolan Clenney (3-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief, working around two hits. Andrew Simone (0-1) took the loss, conceding three runs (one earned) on two hits in one inning of relief.

Beer led the Ducks offense with three hits, an RBI and a run. Viola added two hits, three RBIs and a walk, while Encarnacion finished with two hits, three runs and a pair of walks.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to open a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Juan Hillman (8-5, 5.02) gets the start for the Ducks against Stormers righty Matt Swarmer (0-3, 11.06).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 26, to begin a six-game series against the York Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for $5 off a purchase of $50 or more at Pat's Marketplace as fans exit the ballpark. It's also a Triple Play Tuesday, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 719 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







