Lexington Falls 10-5 to Gastonia in the Rubber Match

Lexington, KY - Lexington falls 10-5 in the final game of their series with the Ghost Peppers. The Legends would score early thanks to an RBI double from Pedro Gonzalez, and they would find two more runs off smart baserunning. However, the Ghost Peppers would keep pace with the Legends as neither team was able to gain ground until the fifth inning, when Gastonia completely pulled away. Jerry Huntzinger would leave the yard in the seventh to try and get the score going again. Xane Washington would then come home in the ninth on a sac fly, but the Legends were unable to rally.

The Legends and Ghost Peppers returned to Legends Field for the final game of their six-game series. Lexington led the series 3-2 coming into the game; additionally, they sat a game and a half behind Gastonia in the playoff race. Christian Edwards got the start for the Legends while the Ghost Peppers handed the ball to John Wilson.

Xane Washington and EJ Cumbo laid down back-to-back hits to get the Lexington offense started in the first. The Legends were then able to plate one as Pedro Gonzalez laid down an RBI double. However, the Ghost Peppers were able to tie it up in the second when Carter Aldrete came home on a sac fly. However, Curtis Terry would come home on a Brady Whalen RBI single to put Lexington ahead in the third.

Cole Roederer came out swinging for Gastonia to get the middle innings going as he would leave the yard on a leadoff solo shot in the fourth. Isaias Quiroz and Mason Dinesen would lay down hits for the Legends in the fourth, but they were left stranded. This allowed the Ghost Peppers to find their first lead of the game in the fifth off a Jack Reinheimer solo shot. However, Terry and Whalen would lay down back-to-back hits to get in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth. Terry was then able to come home on a wild pitch to tie the game right back up. This tie would not last long as Gastonia plated three in the top of the sixth off a bases-loaded walk, a sac fly, and a fielder's choice, making it a 6-3 ball game going into the final three innings. Jerry Huntzinger left the yard on a lead-off solo shot to chip away at the Gastonia lead.

The Ghost Peppers continued to extend their lead in the seventh on a two-run blast to right field that made it an 8-4 ballgame. Pedro Gonzalez would get on board with a walk in the seventh, but he would ultimately be left stranded. John Armstrong came in for relief in the eighth, and he was easily able to dispatch the Gastonia batters despite issuing a walk. The Ghost Peppers continued to add on to their lead in the ninth when Ethan Skender laid down an RBI single to tag one more run on. Xane Washington laid down a lead-off double in the ninth before coming home on a sac fly. This was the only run the Legends would get in the ninth as they're unable to rally.

The Legends fell 10-5 in the rubber match as Gastonia tied the series. This keeps the Legends in second place in the South Division, but they still trail Gastonia by a game and a half. The win is given to Art Warren, who improves his record to 3-0 on the season, and the loss is given to Christian Edwards, who earns his first loss of the year. The Legends will travel down to High Point on August 16th to kick off a six-game series against the Rockers before returning home on August 26th for a three-game series rematch against Gastonia.







