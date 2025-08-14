Lexington Falls as the Ghost Peppers Take Game Two 10-7

August 14, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington, KY - The Lexington Legends fell 10-7 to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in the second game of their six-game series. Lexington would get out to an early lead in the first off a Curtis Terry RBI, but they would quickly fall behind as Gastonia built their lead in the early innings. The Legends would tie it up in the fourth on RBI hits from Mason Dinesen and Brian Fuentes. However, Gastonia would hit around and completely pull away. Brian Fuentes would hit a solo shot in the eighth before the Legends plated two in the ninth, but it would not prove to be enough.

The Legends and Ghost Peppers returned to Legend Field for game two of their six-game series. The Legends sat half a game back of the first-place Ghost Peppers as both teams are in a mad dash for the playoffs. The Legends handed it to Patrick Wicklander, who earned a W in his last start against Gastonia. The Ghost Peppers gave it to Connor Grey, who is facing the Legends for the first time this season.

Gastonia threatened to jump ahead in the first when Carter Aldrete sent one flying to center field, but Xane Washington was able to make a jumping catch above the wall. Washington then laid down a lead-off single before stealing second to get into scoring position. He was then driven in by a Curtos Terry RBI single. However, Gastonia was able to tie it up in the second off a sac fly hit by Eric De La Rosa. The Ghost Peppers would then pull ahead in the third, starting with an RBI double from Carter Aldrete that scored two runs. They would find one more run on an RBI single from Dalton Guthrie that put Gastonia up 4-1.

Lexington would get right back to it in the fourth, starting with an RBI single from Mason Dinesen, which was then followed by an RBI double from Brian Fuentes that plated two and tied the game. This tie would not last long, however, as Justin Wylie left the yard to put Gastonia back in the lead in the fifth. The Ghost Peppers would extend their lead in the sixth when Guthrie's lead-off double was followed by an RBI triple from De La Rosa, who would then steal home to put Gastonia up 7-4 going into the final three frames.

Gastonia would come out swinging in the seventh when Wylie hit his second home run of the game. They continued to extend their lead in the seventh with an RBI single from Guthrie that made it a 9-4 ballgame. Lexington was able to get one back in the seventh off a lead-off solo shot from Brian Fuentes. However, Ethan Skender would hit a one-out solo shot in the eighth that put the Ghost Peppers in double digits. Jerry Huntzinger and Washington strung together two hits to put them on second and third. Washington would reach home on a passed ball before a sac fly brought in McCarthy. However, the Legends rally would fall short as they're unable to come back.

Lexington falls 10-7 to Gastonia as the Ghost Peppers even up the series. While the Legends maintain their second-place position, they also fall back to a game and a half behind the Ghost Peppers. The loss is given to Patrick Wicklander, whose record goes to 10-6 on the year, and the win is given to Ryan Hennen, whose record goes 4-3 on the year. The Legends will look to get back tomorrow in game three of the series, featuring Thirsty Thursday.







