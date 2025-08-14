Revs Silenced in Rain-Shortened Defeat

(Central Islip, NY): The York Revolution saw a brief two-game winning streak come to an end with a rain-shortened 4-1 loss to the Long Island Ducks on Wednesday night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The game was called following a 43-minute rain delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.

York grabbed the game's first run in the top of the third as Bubba Alleyne walked, aggressively took second on a deep fly out by Chris Williams and stole third. That set up Jalen Miller for a sac fly to deep right, plating Alleyne for a 1-0 Revs lead.

Jeremy Arocho followed with a bunt single and Justin Connell cracked a long fly to deep left center but the skyscraping shot died just shy of the wall as the Revs settled for just one run.

That was the only run the Revs could manage against Ducks starter Juan Hillman (8-5) who tossed a rain-shortened complete game. The lefty scattered six hits, no more than one in any inning, and lulled the Revs into 16 fly outs of 21 total outs, including six pop ups handled by infielders and five consecutive outs on infield pop ups at one point.

York starter Chris Vallimont did not allow a hit through the first three innings, walking only two, one of which was gunned down by Williams on a stolen base attempt.

The Ducks made their move in the fourth as Ivan Castillo set the table on a one-out single and Seth Beer was hit by a pitch. Aaron Antonini tied the game with a double to the alley in left center, but the Revs defense kept it tied at 1-1 as Alleyne fired to Jeffrey Wehler who relayed home, nailing Beer at the plate for the second out. The Ducks dealt a damaging blow as Taylor Kohlwey connected on a two-out, two-run homer to right center, spotting Long Island a 3-1 lead.

Vallimont (5-4) worked around a leadoff double in the fifth, retiring the next three batters including two of his eight strikeouts on the night.

The Ducks added an insurance run in the sixth as Kohlwey tapped a swinging bunt in front of the plate for his third RBI, all with two outs. It plated Castillo who again set the table with a single earlier in the inning.

Grayson Thurman was brought on in relief but play was halted following a walk and a wild pitch as conditions worsened.

Each team managed just six hits in the contest. Williams had the only multi-hit effort for the Revs, going 2-for-3.

York will go for a series win on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. as RHP Alex Valverde (1-1, 3.52) faces right-hander Ryan Sandberg (5-3, 4.13). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







