Legends Even Series on Saturday Night

August 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA: The York Revolution took a brief lead in the fourth but things went awry in the middle innings as the Lexington Legends evened the weekend series with a 9-3 victory in front of 4,093 at WellSpan Park on Saturday night.

Revs starter Tyler Palm, making his final start before retiring, struck out Dylan Rock looking to finish a scoreless top of the first.

Pedro Gonzalez homered to left center on the first pitch of the second but Palm faced the minimum over his next nine batters, allowing only Garret Pike to reach on a hit by pitch prior to being gunned down by catcher Chris Williams on a stolen base attempt in the third.

Trailing 1-0, the Revs plated a pair in the bottom of the fourth. Caleb McNeely, signed earlier in the day, singled up the middle for his first hit in a Revs uniform and William Simoneit reached on an infield knock. Shayne Fontana nailed an RBI double over Rock's head in right to tie the score, and two batters later, Ryan Higgins gave York a 2-1 lead with a sac fly to center for his 40th RBI of the year.

Lexington pieced together a big fifth inning, scoring four times to retake the lead. Ryan McCarthy led off the inning with a double and made a big play on the bases, sliding hard into third baseman Jeremy Arocho's glove knocking away a potential lead out on a fielder's choice. Paul Winland took advantage with a two-run double off the glove of Arocho's diving backhand attempt, ending the night for Palm (3-4) after 4.1 innings.

Pike greeted reliever Alex Valverde with a two-run homer to right center, his first as a pro, snapping Valverde's scoreless streak of 9.0 innings. Lexington loaded the bases but Valverde recorded a force at the plate and retired McCarthy on a groundout to end the inning with York trailing 5-2.

Valverde appeared to have a quick sixth inning finalized but Winland reached on a passed ball on a third strike, eventually leading to three unearned runs cashed in on a two-run single to center by Curtis Terry and on Rock's RBI single to right center.

The Legends scored their fifth unearned run of the night in the top of the eighth as Pike reached on an error when McNeely missed a line drive in left, and Brian Fuentes took advantage with an RBI groundout to cap the scoring for Lexington.

Simoneit (3-for-5) led off the bottom of the eighth with a double to deep center, later scoring on Jaylin Davis' fifth RBI of the series coming on a fielder's choice to provide the final margin.

Ben Ferrer (3-3) went six strong innings, allowing two runs to pick up the win for Lexington.

York stranded 10 runners including at least one in each of the final seven innings.

Notes: The Revs have drawn better than 4,000 in two of the last three nights. Jalen Miller stole two bases in the first inning, giving him six steals in the past three games and 44 total on the season, two shy of the league lead. He moves past Tomo Otosaka (42, 2023) for sixth on the Revs' single-season steals list. Williams went 2-for-4 with a double and has hit safely in five straight; he capped a 15-pitch at-bat with a single in the seventh and also threw out his fifth attempting base stealer in 10 starts. York's five unearned runs is its second most allowed all year; they gave up six unearned on July 11 vs Staten Island. McNeely gives the Revs 13 players who have debuted since July 17. Palm becomes the sixth starting pitcher to depart since July 14 (two retired, four injured). Saturday marked the 65th start of Palm's pro career and 164th appearance. His strikeout of JT Riddle to begin the third inning was the 400th of his pro career, as he finishes with 401. Valverde's six strikeouts tied a season-high by a Revs reliever. Ethan Firoved tossed a 1-2-3 ninth as the rookie logged his third consecutive scoreless frame.

Roster Moves: York signed McNeely prior to the game; the third-year utility man was last season's Frontier League MVP when he totaled 23 homers and 28 steals for the Washington Wild Things. He joins the Revs after playing in the Minnesota Twins organization with Fort Myers this season. York also re-signed outfielder Justin Connell whose contract was purchased by the Twins on May 29; he led the league in on-base percentage (.535) and ranked second in batting (.375) at the time of his departure. York placed RHP Foster Pace and 1B Frankie Tostado on the injured list, both retroactive to August 6.

Up Next: The Revs will go for a series win on Sunday at 1 p.m. as RHP Kevin Miranda (2-1, 3.38) faces righty Christian Edwards (0-0, 5.71). It is Umpire Appreciation Day, Kids Eat Free Sunday by D.F. Stauffer's, and Sunday Funday presented by Weis Markets. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.