Legends Drop Series Opener as York's Power Proves Too Much

August 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Legends came out swinging Friday night in York, grabbing an early 3-2 lead thanks to a pair of clutch knocks from Curtis Terry and Brian Fuentes. But that momentum didn't last long, as the Revolution answered right back and never looked back in a 7-3 win that both teams badly needed in their respective division title races.

York's bats did the damage in the middle innings, with Jaylin Davis doing most of the heavy lifting. The Revolution center fielder homered twice and drove in four runs, part of a three-homer night for the home team. Lexington starter Dustin Beggs struck out three but couldn't keep the ball in the yard, allowing six runs over five frames before turning it over to the bullpen.

The Legends' offense, meanwhile, just couldn't get the big hit after the first inning. They finished with only five hits, and while they worked three walks, York starter Chris Vallimont piled up 10 strikeouts over 7.1 innings to keep them quiet before closer Nick Mikolajchak came in to slam the door shut with a hitless final frame.

One bright spot was Fuentes, who drove in two of the Legends' three runs with a line drive into left in the first. Dylan Rock also added some spark on the basepaths with two walks and a stolen base, but the opportunities were too few and far between against a locked-in York pitching staff.

With the loss, Lexington falls out of first place for the first time in two weeks, now sitting a half game behind the Gastonia Ghost Peppers. The Legends will look to even the series Saturday against York. A bounce-back performance will go a long way toward keeping their late-season push alive before Gastonia comes to Lexington on Tuesday for a six-game series.







