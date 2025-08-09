Southern Maryland Splits with High Point on Friday

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were winners in game one on Friday night after continuing the rest of the ballgame that began on Thursday. The Blue Crabs led 3-0 before rain suspended the game in the third inning.

Southern Maryland's bats broke out for a fun one during Friday's resumption as the Crabs won 10-5. In addition to the win, Alejandro De Aza reached 2,400 career hits. The 41-year-old spent 10 years in the MLB and is in his 23rd professional season.

In Friday's nightcap, though, the Rockers took the contest 3-0 in seven innings. Cael Chatham took the mound for the Crabs and allowed one run on one hit and three walks while striking out three. Joey Hennessey and Maceo Campbell both appeared in relief.

High Point though scored a run in the first, fourth and fifth innings to get themselves the win on Friday night.

Southern Maryland falls to 48-42 overall and 12-15 in the second half. Saturday's game will begin at 6:35 p.m. From Truist Point.







