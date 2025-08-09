Stormers Race Out To Lead, Survive Late Rush

August 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers sprinted out to a 10-0 lead over the first two innings at Staten Island on Saturday evening.

However, the offense ran out of fuel, and the Stormers found themselves hanging on for a 10-6 victory over the host FerryHawks at SIUH Community Park.

With the win, the Stormers pulled into a first place tie with Long Island. The clubs have matching 18-11 records.

Mason Martin and Kevin Watson, Jr. connected for two-run homers in a four-run first inning. Ofelky Peralta (0-3) nearly escaped the second thanks to a 5-3 double play, but a walk to Joe Campagna kept the inning alive. Nick Lucky made it 5-0 with a single to right. Watson was hit by a pitch to fill the bags, and a walk to Alex Isola pushed the sixth run home.

Evan Alexander greeted reliever Matt Zguro with a two-run double to left center. Yeison Coca's single down the right field line boosted the Lancaster gap to 10-0.

The offense managed only three hits for the remainder of the game.

Noah Skirrow (12-3) retired the first seven batters he faced, five on strikes, before running into some friction. Alberto Osuna singled with one out in the third. Skirrow then hit Drew Maggi and allowed a single by Eddy Diaz. A wild pitch brought home the Hawks' first run. Skirrow walked Mark Contreras to reload the bases before coaxing a double play out of Tyler Dearden to end the inning.

Skirrow was clean through the next two innings before Staten Island reached him for a three-run sixth inning. Diaz homered to left to open the frame. Singles by Dearden, Matt Scheffler and Vaun Brown loaded the bases. Pablo Sandoval lined to short, but Brandon Martorano's single to center cut the lead to 10-4.

Osuna struck out to end the inning.

The Stormers went to A.J. Alexy who fired a 1-2-3 seventh inning but loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth. A walk to Osuna made it 10-5. Billy Sullivan was summoned to face Maggi. A passed ball during the at bat allowed a sixth Staten Island run to score before Maggi was retired on a screaming line to Ward at third to finish the inning.

Sullivan got the side in order in the ninth for his first save.

Lancaster will visit the FerryHawks to conclude the series on Sunday afternoon. Michael McAvene (4-3) will start for the Stormers against local right-hander Ryan Kehoe (2-0). Fans may follow the action on FloBaseball beginning at 1:25.

NOTES: Martin's 27th homer of the season ties him for fifth in club history...He also hit 27 last year...Skirrow has taken the league lead with 107 strikeouts...He is 4-0 against Staten Island...Sullivan became the 10th Stormer to earn a save this year...Lancaster is 8-0 with Campagna catching.







Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.