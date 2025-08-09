Wells Works Quality Start, Leads Gastonia To 7th Straight Victory

August 9, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Ghost Peppers News Release







GASTONIA, N.C. - Nick Wells tossed six innings of one-run ball, propelling the Ghost Peppers to defeat Charleston 4-1 on Saturday night and win their seventh straight game.

Wells followed up Matt Hartman's gem from the night prior with one of his own in the fifth game of the week-long series against the Dirty Birds.

The southpaw struck out seven batters and retired the final seven Charleston hitters he faced in the strong performance.

As was the case with Hartman, Wells got run support right out of the gate.

Narciso Crook roped an RBI double off the left-field fence and Eric De La Rosa rolled a run-scoring single into center, giving the Peppers a 2-0 lead in the first. Saturday night marked the fourth straight game in which Gastonia scored multiple first-inning runs.

Carter Aldrete crushed his eighth homer of the year in the third inning - demolishing the ball 109 miles-per-hour beyond the left-center field wall.

After Wells set down seven straight batters to end his outing, the bullpen protected the lead. Bryan Blanton recorded two outs in the seventh, Ryan Hennen retired all four hitters he faced and Cory Thompson dealt a perfect ninth.

Thompson recorded his second save of the year, nailing down the 4-1 win for Gastonia. The Peppers have now won seven straight contests and have won 11 of their past 12.

Gastonia remains in first place in the South, improving to 18-11 in the second half. The Ghost Peppers aim to sweep the Dirty Birds in the six-game series, with the final game beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday.







Atlantic League Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.