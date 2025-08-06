Dominant Peppers 'Pen leads Gastonia to 8th win in last 9 games

August 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

GASTONIA, N.C. - Narciso Crook's two-run homer in the first inning and a dominant effort by the Gastonia bullpen led to the Ghost Peppers beating Charleston on Wednesday, 6-2.

Crook returned to Gastonia from the Mexican League for this week's series against the Dirty Birds, and he made his reunion known in dramatic fashion. The left fielder crushed a ball to left off Anthony Diaz, capping off a three-run first inning for the Peppers.

Gastonia carried the 3-0 lead into the fifth inning, with the southpaw John Wilson cruising against the Birds. In the fifth, Wilson allowed a two-run homer off the bat of Ariel Pastano Jr., as the catcher hit his second long ball of the season.

The Peppers got a run right back in the bottom of the fifth courtesy of Nate Scantlin's legs. The leadoff hitter had already reached base in his first two trips to the plate, recording two stolen bases and a run scored entering the fifth. Scantlin singled, stole second for a third time in the game and then was able to score on a passed ball by Pastano Jr. to make it 4-2.

Scantlin ended the game reaching base four times and scoring three runs, using his speed to contribute to Gastonia's victory.

Wilson's outing was over after five innings, and the Peppers 'pen shut down Charleston and protected the lead.

After Art Warren gave up a leadoff single to Keon Barnum in the sixth, Gastonia pitching retired 11 Dirty Birds in a row. Bryan Blanton and Ryan Hennen each dealt perfect frames, and Cory Thompson punched out two hitters in a scoreless ninth to finish things off.

The Peppers won for the eighth time in their past nine games, improving to 15-11 in the second half and now just one game back of first-place Lexington.

Gastonia hosts Charleston for the third of the six-game set on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.







