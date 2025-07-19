Guthrie Ties ALPB Record with 6-Hit Performance

GASTONIA, N.C. - Dalton Guthrie went 6-for-6 with 7 RBIs in Gastonia's 16-4 win over Staten Island on Friday, becoming the sixth player in league history to record six hits in a single game.

Guthrie's six hits: a home run (his 10th of the season), three doubles and two singles. He recorded RBIs in five of his six trips to the plate, knocking in seven in the contest. Guthrie capped off his big night with a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, crushing one to the right-center field gap and choosing to stay at second instead of dashing toward third in a would-be attempt to hit for the cycle.

He hit an RBI double in each of his first two plate appearances, helping the Ghost Peppers get off to a 4-1 lead after three innings.

Guthrie homered in his third at-bat, sending a ball just over the left-field fence to lead off the fifth inning. His 10th homer of the year made it 5-2 Gastonia.

The third baseman's fourth trip to the dish was in the sixth inning, and he drilled a run-scoring single to give the Peppers a 7-2 advantage.

Guthrie recorded two hits in a nine-run eighth frame for Gastonia. He singled and scored in his first go-around and then hit the bases-clearing double to cap off the nine-run inning.

The former Philadelphia Phillie tied an ALPB record with six hits, joining Kennard Jones ('08), Scott Grimes ('10), Adam Godwin ('12), Gary Brown ('16) and Michael Russell ('22) as the only players to accomplish the feat.

Guthrie's 7 RBIs are the most out of the group of players to record six hits in a game.







