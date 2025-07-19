Sellout Crowd Enjoys Summer Saturday on Long Island

July 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

A sellout crowd at Fairfield Properties Ballpark watches the Long Island Ducks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - A past-capacity crowd of 6,872, the third sold out crowd of the season and Atlantic League record 716th sold out crowd all-time, watched the Long Island Ducks take on the Charleston Dirty Birds on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Following the game, fans were treated to a postgame Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Amazon.

Charleston took an early 1-0 lead on Keon Barnum's first inning solo home run to center field off Ducks starter Tim Melville. Long Island answered to tie the game in the bottom of the inning on Troy Viola's RBI double to left field off Dirty Birds starter Luis De Avila. The Dirty Birds took the lead back with a three-run third, highlighted by RBI doubles from Benjamin Blackwell and James Nelson and an RBI single by Zach Daniels.

The Ducks closed to within 4-2 in the fifth on another RBI double by Viola, this time down the right field line. However, an RBI single to shallow left by Chad Sedio in the seventh put Charleston's lead back to three. Solo homers in the eighth and ninth by Joseph Rosa and Nelson, respectively, rounded out the scoring at 7-2.

De Avila (3-0) earned the win, tossing six innings of two-run ball, allowing six hits and two walks while striking out five. Melville (3-1) took the loss, conceding four runs on eight hits and two walks in six innings with seven strikeouts.

Viola led the Ducks offense with two hits and two RBIs. Ivan Castillo added two hits and stole a base.

The Ducks and Dirty Birds wrap up their three-game set on Sunday evening. Game time is slated for 5:05 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 4:05 (3:50 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive Ducks Baseballs, courtesy of Yellow Dog Lawn Care. It's also a FourLeaf Family Funday Sunday at the ballpark. Prior to the game, fans will be able to enjoy a Catch on the Field from 4:10 until 4:30. After the game, fans are invited back down to the field for Kids Run the Bases. Left-hander Juan Hillman (5-4, 5.50) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Dirty Birds righty David Lebron (6-1, 3.78).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 716 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

