Rockers Play Scrooge in 9-3 Win

July 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







It was the night of Christmas in July at Penn Medicine Park, but the High Point Rockers made the evening less than merry for the Lancaster Stormers.

High Point had three big innings and pulled away for a 9-3 win over the Stormers in the middle game of the three-game weekend series.

It was a bizarre night for Lancaster starter Noah Bremer (4-2). A bunt single by Luis Gonzalez and a pair of walks loaded the bases before the first out was recorded. Bremer bounced back to record two strikeouts and had Braxton Davidson at 0-2 before missing with four straight to force home a run. D.J. Burt added an RBI single to center for a 2-0 lead before Daniel Amaral cut down Drew Mendoza at the plate for the final out.

Bremer then recorded nine straight outs, six on strikes, to keep the Stormers in the game through four, and Lancaster got a run on the board on a Nick Ward homer in the third off Mike Devine (1-0).

Things turned sour on the Lancaster starter again in the fifth inning. Isaiah Mirabal greeted Bremer with a single to left center, and Aidan Brewer clubbed a homer over the left field boards for a 4-1 lead. Gonzalez doubled inside the first base bag and scored on two wild pitches during a walk to Max Viera. Mendoza left the yard with his 13th homer for a 7-1 lead.

Ward doubled home a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Stormers could draw no closer. Gonzalez tacked on a homer, and Dickerson added an RBI double in the top of the ninth.

The Stormers will send Luke McCollough (0-1) to the hill against Jonah Scolaro (3-3) on Sunday at 2:00. The game will be carried on Blue Ridge 11 and FloBaseball.

NOTES: Bremer's start ended a nine-game streak where the Lancaster starters had allowed two or fewer runs in five or more innings...The Stormers stole four bases, all without a throw...Ward has 16 RBI in 16 July games...Lancaster is tied for first in the North with York at 7-4.







Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.