Pair of Pitching Debuts Help Revs Get Back on Track with Victory in Hagerstown

July 19, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(Hagerstown, Md.): The York Revolution turned a close game into a runaway with an eight-run seventh inning, downing the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 13-3 in their series opener Friday night at Meritus Park.

For the first time in 10 second half games, the Revs scored the game's first run as Jalen Miller cracked a one-out double down the left field line, stole third, and scored on Frankie Tostado's RBI groundout to second in the top of the first.

Revs starter Adalberto Flores navigated the first three innings in scoreless fashion in his debut start, and Brandon Lewis added to the lead, belting a solo homer to left in the top of the fourth to make it 2-0.

Gary Mattis singled to lead off the home fourth for Hagerstown and Tyler Williams drove him in with a triple up the alley in left center to slash the Revs lead to 2-1. York played the infield in as Flores notched a strikeout of Dante Leach for the first out, but had to exit during Bryce Cannon's at-bat due to cramping. Kevin Miranda was brought in to make his Revs debut and was greeted with a double to right by Cannon, tying the score at 2-2.

Miranda (1-0) allowed only that inherited run, totaling 2.2 scoreless innings while striking out four to earn the win in his Revs debut.

Tostado was denied of giving the Revs the lead in the fifth when Williams made a phenomenal over-the-shoulder grab in deep center to end the inning, but York went back ahead in the sixth as Shayne Fontana ripped an RBI single into right, plating Lewis who had doubled.

The Revs busted it wide open with a season-high-tying eight run inning in the seventh, their second in as many days.

York set the table for the huge seventh as Hagerstown reliever Michael Saturria loaded the bases on walks to Alexis Olmeda and Miller sandwiching a Jeremy Arocho single. Rogelio Quesada was summoned and allowed a two-strike RBI single to left by Tostado (13-game hitting streak) before forcing in a pair of runs on walks to William Simoneit and Lewis. Fontana picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice and stole second before Bubba Alleyne walked to reload the bases. Ryan Higgins greeted righty Casey Marshalwitz with a two-run double to right, and a third run scored when right fielder Cary Arbolida's throw bounced through the infield and all the way into the Revs' third base dugout. Olmeda capped the rally, plating Higgins on an RBI groundout as the lead ballooned to 11-2.

Fontana added an RBI single in the eighth and Tostado provided the Revs' final run with a ninth inning sac fly to deep right.

Out of the Revs bullpen, Ian Churchill struck out two around a trio of walks for a scoreless seventh, and Maurico Llovera fanned a pair in a scoreless eighth.

Cam Robinson saw his 10-outing scoreless streak and 17-appearance streak without allowing an earned run end on Mattis' RBI single in the ninth, but struck out two and recorded a flyout to close out the victory.

Notes: The Revs improve to 45-28, 17 games over .500, one shy of matching their highwater mark of the year. York improves to 17-2 against Hagerstown, 10-0 at Meritus Park. Flores struck out six in 3.1 innings in his debut. The Revs struck out 16 in the game, just three games after tying a club record for a nine-inning game with 18 strikeouts in Tuesday's win vs High Point. Robinson's run was his first allowed since June 8 and just his second earned run allowed all season (first since May 15); he allowed two hits after giving up just three hits in his previous 14.0 innings. Offensively, the Revs had 13 hits and drew 10 walks to just four strikeouts. Miller (2-for-4) enjoyed a fifth consecutive multi-hit game, now 13-for-24 (.542) on that stretch. Tostado's 13-game hitting streak is one shy of a Revs' season-best (14, Marty Costes); he drove in three runs, giving him 17 RBI in his last 10 games. Lewis homered for the second straight day and with two RBI, now has 20 RBI in his last 16 games. Fontana (2-for-5) drove in three, giving him 11 RBI in his first 11 games with York while notching his seventh multi-hit game and extending his hitting streak to seven. Higgins (2-for-4, two RBI) is now batting .419 (13-for-31) with eight RBI in his last nine games. The Revs have scored 83 runs in their past eight games.

Up Next: The series continues Saturday at 6 p.m. as RHP Foster Pace (7-2, 5.35) faces lefty Mike Kickham (4-5, 3.94). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 5:40 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2025

Pair of Pitching Debuts Help Revs Get Back on Track with Victory in Hagerstown - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.