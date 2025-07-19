Lexington Homers Three Times in 10-4 Victory Over Southern Maryland

Lexington, KY - After a slugfest victory the night before, the Legends looked to take the series over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Over 4,100 fans from across Kentucky, from Somerset to Paris, were at Legends Field in what turned out to be a beautiful Saturday night in the Bluegrass. Lexington gave Dustin Beggs the start, while the Blue Crabs gave it to Jalen Miller.

The first inning breezed by as both teams went three up three down, and Beggs struck out two in the top of the second to sit the Blue Crabs down quietly. Lexington got the scoring started in the bottom of the second as Andy Atwood clubbed a double to center field, and two errant throws on the play would not only bring Brian Fuentes in to score, but Atwood all the way around the bases to score himself. Beggs tallied two more strikeouts in the third as the Blue Crabs struggled to find anything. Beggs continued to hold the Blue Crabs in the fourth as he found another strikeout. The Legends began to pull away in the fourth inning as Atwood laid down an RBI single to bring in Brady Whalen before stealing second and get in scoring position himself. Atwood was then driven home by Ryan McCarthy, who found the gap in left for an RBI double to make it a 4-0 ballgame.

The Blue Crabs didn't log their first hit of the game until the fifth when Jamari Baylor found open ground in the outfield. This was followed by a double from Giovanni Digiacomo that put runners on the corners. Baylor would then come home on a misplayed ball to bring in the first run before Sam Dexter hit into a fielder's choice to plate the second, making it a 4-2 ballgame. Lexington immediately tagged on back on in the bottom of the fifth as Paul Winland's lead-off double put him in prime position to be driven home by Xane Washington's RBI single. Washington was then driven in himself on a single by Curtis Terry. Lexington refused to let off the gas as Brady Whalen left the yard immediately after that to drive in 2 and make it an 8-2 ballgame. The Legends' defense was able to turn a double play in the sixth, but Brett Barrerra would hit one over left to plate two runs before Christian Edward could find the last out.

Lexington's defense continued to hold strong in the seventh as they turned a double play. Julio Dilone came into the game to provide relief in the eighth. He was able to tally two strikeouts as the Blue Crabs continued to be held. Ryan McCarthy bounced a ground rule double over the fence in center field before stealing third and driving home by a sac fly from Jerry Huntzinger. Paul Winland followed this up by sending a ball soaring over the left field fence to tag on one more safety run with his second homer of the season. Jimmy Loper came into the game and successfully shut down the Blue Crabs to secure the win.

The Legends win 8-4 as they take the series over the Blue Crabs and extend their winning streak to five straight games, and now leading the South Division by 1.5 games. Behind a season-high effort of six strikeouts, Dustin Beggs earns the win to improve to 3-0, and the loss is given to Jalen Miller as his record goes to 5-3 on the season. The series will wrap up tomorrow afternoon as the Legends look for a second series sweep in a row. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 PM for Funday Sunday, presented by the YMCA of Central Kentucky. It will be a great day for members of the Great Clips Kids Club to redeem their membership for their complimentary ticket for what is sure to be a great afternoon of baseball.







