Lexington's 8-6 Win Secures Series Victory over High Point

August 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Lexington, KY- The Legends win 8-6 as they take the series over the High Point Rockers. Lexington got out to an early lead in the first, sparked by EJ Cumbo's one-out home run. High Point would then take the lead in the second, but Lexington surged back in the third and never looked back. Andy Atwood was a great help to the Lexington offense as he accounted for two of Lexington's three home runs.

After their win streak was snapped the night before, the Legends looked to get one started again as they regrouped to face the High Point Rockers for the fifth straight game. Lexington held a 2.5-game lead over the Rockers coming into the game, as they continued to protect their first-place spot in the South Division. Lexington gave the start to Dustin Beggs, who only allowed 1 run to score in five innings pitched in his last outing against the Charleston Dirty Birds. High Point handed their start to Mike Devine, who has never faced the Legends.

EJ Cumbo wasted no time getting Lexington on the board as he was able to leave the yard with a one-out solo shot in the bottom of the first. Pedro Gonzalez would then draw a walk before stealing second to get in scoring position; he was then driven in by a Brian Fuentes RBI single that gave Lexington an early 2-0 lead. However, High Point immediately struck back in the second inning, starting with an RBI single from Isaiah Mirabal, which was followed by a ground rule double from Ian Yetsko that brought two more runners in. Lexington would then surge back into the lead in the third inning, starting with three straight hits. Brian Fuentes would then draw a walk to bring in the first run of the inning before Ryan McCarthy hit into a double play that allowed Cumbo to sneak home. The first three innings were capped off by an Andy Atwood home run that gave Lexington a 6-3 lead.

Both teams would go three up three down in the fourth, but Ben Aklinski's one-out triple was then followed by an RBI single from Drew Mendoza. However, the Legends' infield was able to turn a double play before any more damage was done. Lexington was able to immediately get a run back in the fourth when Fuentes hit into a sac fly, which brought Brady Whalen in to score. Beggs would strike out two in the top of the sixth before Andy Atwood went yard for the second time in the game to give Lexington a four-run cushion.

Drew Mendoza would add on one more run for the Rockers in the seventh when he laid down an RBI double that made it an 8-5 ballgame. High Point got runners aboard again in the eighth, but Jerry Huntzinger was able to throw a laser to second as a Rockers runner was attempting to steal for the last out. High Point got a rally going with two outs in the ninth when Alex Dickerson laid down his first hit of the game with an RBI single that brought one run in.

The Legends win 8-3 and take the series over High Point. The win is given to Dustin Beggs, whose record improves to 4-0 on the season, and the save is given to Jonathan Haab, who earns his twelfth save of the season. Mike Divine pitches 8 innings, but it's given his first loss of the season the even 1-1 on the year. Lexington and High Point will return to Legends Field for the final game of their six-game series. It will be a Sunday Funday presented by the YMCA of Central Kentucky featuring Post-Game Run The Bases courtesy of Kentucky Urgent Care.







Atlantic League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.