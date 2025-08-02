Southern Maryland Falls to Gastonia, 10-6, on Saturday Night

August 2, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs lost Saturday night's ballgame by a final score of 10-6. The Blue Crabs took an early lead scoring a pair in the second. After a leadoff walk to Brett Barrera and a double by Jamari Baylor, Pearce Howard opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly.

After both runners advanced, Baylor scored on a balk by right-handed pitcher Matt Hartman to give the Crabs a 2-0 lead.

In the third inning Ethan Wilson singled with one out and stole second base. With two gone in the inning, Barrera singled in Wilson to make it 3-0. The Crabs made it 4-0 in the fourth courtesy of an RBI single by Zach Racusin.

The Ghost Peppers and Crabs traded runs in the fifth before Gastonia tallied three in the sixth to make it a 5-4 game.

Gastonia then exploded for a five run seventh inning capping it off with a grand slam to take a 9-5 lead. The Crabs scored one in the eighth with a Jackson Loftin RBI base knock before the Ghost Peppers tallied another in the ninth.

Southern Maryland now falls 46-38 overall and 10-12 in the second half. Connor Overton will take the mound in Sunday's rubber match against the Ghost Peppers with first pitch at 2:05 p.m.







