FerryHawks Hold off Legends, Win Series Opener 10-6

August 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Despite a strong offensive showing, the Lexington Legends couldn't slow down Staten Island's bats in the series opener, falling 10-6 on Tuesday night. The loss starts off a tough road trip for Lexington, who are still holding first place in a competitive South Division title race.

Lexington jumped on the board early with a pair of runs in the second inning, but the FerryHawks responded consistently, scoring in four different frames-including a backbreaking seven-run outburst in the seventh. Though the Legends kept chipping away and put up runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings, it wasn't enough to erase the damage. A few missed opportunities with runners on base loomed large, as Lexington stranded 12 for the night.

Offensively, there were bright spots for the Legends. Brady Whalen blasted his 21st homer of the year, continuing his tear at the plate. Andy Atwood and Brian Fuentes each picked up multi-hit games, with Fuentes driving in two. Despite plenty of offense, Lexington couldn't quite keep up with Staten Island as they were outhit 17-11.

Lexington starter Nic Laio ran into early trouble, giving up 12 hits and 3 earned runs over 4.1 innings. The bullpen kept things close until Jimmy Loper came in and allowed five runs without recording an out, a stretch that ultimately put the game out of reach. Despite 12 total strikeouts by Lexington pitchers, Staten Island's offense proved too steady to contain.

Despite the loss, Lexington remains atop the South Division, leading second-place Gastonia by 1.5 games. The Legends will look to regroup as they return to SIUH Community Park tonight, hoping to recover from this unfortunate slip. With just over a month left in the regular season, every game down the stretch matters-and this one, despite the effort, slipped away.







