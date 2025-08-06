Tostado Earns League Spotlight

August 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution first baseman Frankie Tostado

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution are pleased to announce that first baseman Frankie Tostado has been selected as the Atlantic League Player of the Month for the month of July. He becomes the Revs' second monthly award-winner this season, joining closer Cam Robinson who was selected ALPB co-Pitcher of the Month in May.

Tostado batted a robust .365 in 25 games played in July. Of his 42 hits, 20 went for extra bases including a stunning 16 doubles. He added four homers, 30 RBI, and 20 runs scored.

Beginning with his second 5-for-5 performance of the season and a franchise record-tying three doubles on July 3 vs Lancaster, Tostado hit safely in 22 of the final 23 games of the month sporting a .393 clip over that span while adding 28 RBI over his final 20 contests of the month. He went off for nine extra-base hits (nine doubles, two homers) over the final nine games as his pursuit of Atlantic League history crystallized.

Tostado tied a Revs single-season record with his 41st double on July 24 at Staten Island and established a new all-time franchise record with his 42nd two-bagger on July 25 vs Long Island. His 46 doubles at the conclusion of the month put him just four shy of tying the league's all-time single-season record.

Other highlights of the month included a game-winning two-run single in the 10th inning of a victory at High Point on July 10 and a four-hit performance on July 13 vs Staten Island. He became the league's first to 100 hits on the season on July 17 and batted .435 (27-for-62) on a 13-game hitting streak, July 3-18.

A former San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals prospect, the Oxnard, CA native is currently leading the Atlantic League in batting (.338), hits (119), doubles (47), and extra-base hits (61) and is tied for second in RBI (71) for the season.

Tostado's award is the 17th individual monthly award in franchise history and 11th by a position player. He is the Revs' first ALPB Player of the Month selection since David Washington in June, 2024. Along with Robinson's pick as co-Pitcher of the Month in May, it marks the fifth time and first since 2021 that the Revs have raked in multiple monthly awards in the same season.

