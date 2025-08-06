Fowl Weather Grounds the Flock - Revs vs. Ducks Postponed

August 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) Tonight's York Revolution game against the Long Island Ducks has been postponed following a lengthy rain delay before the first pitch could be thrown. For the safety of the players and due to field conditions, officials deemed the playing surface unfit for competition.

The game will be made up on Thursday, August 7, as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets from tonight's postponed game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining 2025 regular season home game (subject to availability).

Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park or by calling (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game days, it is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.