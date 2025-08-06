Matt Hartman Named ALPB Pitcher of the Month

GASTONIA, N.C. - RHP Matt Hartman has been named ALPB Pitcher of the Month of July, as announced by the Atlantic League on Wednesday.

Hartman made five appearances in July, with three of them being starts. He went 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA, issuing five walks and striking out 25 batters in 22.0 innings.

Hartman's three starts all resulted in scoreless outings. The right-hander went 4.2 scoreless on July 4, he threw five shutout innings on July 22 and didn't allow a run over six innings in his July 27 start. Hartman issued just two walks over those 16.2 innings as a starter in July.

The Valley Center, California, native attended the University of Arizona before pitching in the Atlanta Braves organization. Hartman reached as high as Double-A Mississippi with Atlanta's system in 2021.

Since being in the Braves system, Hartman has pitched for the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association for two seasons and has also spent time in the Mexican League.

This season with the Ghost Peppers, Hartman has posted a 2-1 record with a 4.08 ERA in 14 appearances. He's walked 21 and has punched out 56 hitters in 57.1 innings.

Alongside Hartman for July accolades, York's Frankie Tostado won ALPB Player of the Month.







