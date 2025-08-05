Guthrie's 3-run blast powers Peppers to win series opener against Birds

GASTONIA, N.C. - Dalton Guthrie crushed a go-ahead three-run homer with two outs in the eighth, carrying the Ghost Peppers to a 6-3 win on Tuesday night.

Guthrie's 12th homer of the season cleared the left-center field fence, as the third baseman drilled a 2-1 pitch off Samuel Reyes and gave Gastonia a three-run advantage.

The go-ahead shot was Gastonia's third homer of the game.

Cole Roederer got the scoring started in the fourth inning with a deep drive to right, giving the Peppers a 1-0 lead.

Charleston answered off Craig Stem immediately, with James Nelson hitting his team-leading 27th homer of the year. Nelson's long ball was a three-run shot, putting the Dirty Birds in front, 3-1.

Gastonia tied up the game in the fifth, as Carter Aldrete demolished a ball 107 miles-per-hour and 400 feet to left-center field. Aldrete's fifth homer of the year made it 3-2, and a few batters later Alexis Olmeda drove in Eric De La Rosa with a double down the left-field line.

Craig Stem and Luis de Avila each gave their team a quality start, going six innings of three-run ball.

Stem walked one and struck out seven Dirty Birds. He passed the baton to Nick Horvath, Duane Underwood Jr. and Kent Hasler, who combined for three scoreless frames to end the game.

Hasler struck out Nelson to finish things off, recording his second save of the season.

The Ghost Peppers improved to 14-11 in the second half, as they aim to close the gap on first-place Lexington. Game two of six against Charleston this week starts at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.







