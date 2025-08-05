Stormers Strike Deal for OF

August 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers have traded with the Gastonia Ghost Peppers for outfielder Kevin Watson, Jr., it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples. The deal was for a player-to-be-named later.

Watson will be joining the Stormers on Tuesday for the start of a three-game series with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars.

The 26-year old native of Oregon was batting .217 with 12 homers and 44 RBI for the Ghost Peppers in 2025 after putting together a .302 mark with 13 homers for the club in the previous season.

He has stolen 72 bases in his two Atlantic League seasons. This year, Watson had walked 54 times, stolen 32 bases and scored 66 runs for the Ghost Peppers.

During the Stormers' opening home series this year, Watson slugged two homers out of Penn Medicine Park for Gastonia.

Watson was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and spent 2 ÃÂ½ seasons in the Arizona system. Following the pandemic season of 2020, he joined the Los Angeles Angels where he played for three seasons, mostly at Class A Inland Empire.

"Watson is an outfielder, which is what we have been looking for," said Peeples. "The timing of this deal was right. He had a good year last year and has a very good BB/K ratio with some speed. I think he can help us."







Atlantic League Stories from August 5, 2025

Stormers Strike Deal for OF - Lancaster Stormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.