Stormers Can't Catch Up To Flying Boxcars

August 5, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers have now lost the series opener in four straight sets against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Last night's 9-7 defeat was especially frustrating for the Penn Medicine Park crowd to witness.

The ball was flying well in Lancaster, and both offenses took advantage. The two clubs combined for five home runs and 13 total extra-base hits. Ossie Abreu, Bryce Cannon, and Tyler Williams hit blasts for the Flying Boxcars, while Joseph Carpenter and Mason Martin left the yard for Lancaster. Carpenter's two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth traveled a whopping 440 feet.

As a result of the hot bats, both starting pitchers experienced some struggles. Stormers righty Michael McAvene gave up 7 earned runs on as many hits in five innings, while Hagerstown starter Anthony Imhoff was yanked in the fifth after yielding five plate crossings (only four were earned).

Down 7-5 in the bottom of the seventh, the Stormers had their chance to jump in front when Nick Ward came to the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out. The leadoff man struck out swinging. Mason Martin then stepped up and roped a ball straight at Hagerstown left fielder Aaron Takacs. The loud out was good for a sacrifice fly, but may have cleared the bases if it had been hit ten feet to either side. Joseph Carpenter then walked to load the bases once again, this time with two away. Nick Lucky came to bat and struck out for the third time on the night, leaving the bags full and the Flying Boxcars ahead 7-6.

Lancaster reliever Kyle Johnson gave up two runs in the top of the eighth, and that was all Hagerstown needed. Hagerstown closer Rafael Kelly came in to shut the door in the ninth, and that was all she wrote. In a game that very much felt like a back-and-forth affair, the Stormers never led.

The second of a three-game series starts tomorrow at 6:45. It's set to be a righty vs. righty matchup on the mound. Noah Bremer (5-2) mans the bump for Lancaster, while Hagerstown sends Jack Weisenburger (1-4) to the hill. Don't miss the action on FloBaseball/Blue Ridge 11.







