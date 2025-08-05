Southern Maryland Take Series Opener against High Point

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs won game one of a six game set against the High Point Rockers on Tuesday night by a final of 5-1.

The Crabs opened the scoring in the fifth inning following back-to-back singles to leadoff the frame by Jamari Baylor and Pearce Howard. Giovanni Digiacomo then cranked a three-run blast to right field to give Southern Maryland a 3-0 lead.

While High Point nabbed a run back in the bottom of the fifth, the Blue Crabs scored twice in the sixth to extend their lead.

After Ethan Wilson and Dondrei Hubbard singled to start the inning, Brett Barrera smacked an RBI single to score Wilson and make it 4-1. With Hubbard at second, Digiacomo came through with an RBI knock to give the Crabs a 5-1 lead.

Jalen Miller earned the win after tossing 5.1 innings and striking out five batters. He allowed one run on four hits and five walks. Brandon McCabe, Joey Hennessey and Andre Scrubb all tossed scoreless frames in relief as the Crabs closed out the ballgame and won 5-1.

The Crabs improve to 47-40 overall and 11-13 in the second half. They will face the Rockers tomorrow night at 6:35 p.m. From Truist Point.







