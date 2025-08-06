Blue Crabs Fall 5-2 to Rockers on Wednesday

August 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







Southern Maryland dropped game two of their series against High Point by a final score of 5-2.

The Crabs struck first with a run in the top of the first inning. After Zach Racusin and Lyle Lin singled to leadoff the ballgame and Brett Barrera walked with two outs, Jamari Baylor brought home the first run reaching on an error by third baseman Drew Mendoza.

Despite taking a 1-0 lead, High Point tied it with an RBI double by Aidan Brewer. The Crabs took a 2-1 lead in the fourth following an Ethan Wilson sacrifice fly before High Point scored a pair to take a 3-2 lead.

The Rockers tacked on a run in the fifth and eighth innings to make it 5-2. The Crabs threatened with runners at the corners in the ninth, but could not inspire a comeback.

Shawn Semple tossed six innings, but allowed four runs (three earned) on 11 hits and two walks while striking out five. Dalton Ross allowed a run through 1.2 innings pitched before Jarod Wright got one out to end the eighth inning.

With the loss, the Blue Crabs fall to 47-41 overall and 11-14 on the second half. Game three against Hight Point is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2025

