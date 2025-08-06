Rockers Bounce back to Even Southern Maryland Series with Solid Bullpen Work

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers banged out 13 hits and the bullpen threw five shutout innings as the Rockers defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 5-2 on a cold and misty night at Truist Point. The Rockers win evens the six-game series and one game apiece.

With the win, the Rockers improve to 55-34 overall and 14-12 in the second half while Southern Maryland falls to 47-41 and 11-14. The Rockers own a 3.5 game lead over York and Long Island (51-37) for the best overall record in the Atlantic League.

Southern Maryland loaded the bases in the top of the first off High Point starter Brandon Backman. Zach Racusin and Lyle Lin each reached on an infield hit and moved up on a walk to Brett Barrera. Drew Mendoza was unable to cleanly handle Jamari Baylor's grounder to third, allowing Racusin to score and give the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

The Rockers tied the game in the second when Luke Napleton singled through the hole with one out and scored from first on Aidan Brewer's double to center.

In the fourth, Blue Crabs starter Shawn Semple (L, 6-5) walked Napleton to open the inning and Brewer reached on an infield single. Ben Aklinski then doubled to center, plating both runners and putting the Rockers ahead 3-2.

The Rockers went up 4-2 in the fifth inning when Alex Dickerson started the frame with a single to first and was awarded second on defensive obstruction. He then scored on Napleton's double High Point added a final insurance run in the eighth on a Brewer double and an RBI single from Luis Gonzalez.

Backman went four innings, allowing five hits, four walks and one run while striking out three. David Hess (W, 1-0) pitched the fifth and sixth innings, allowing two hits and striking out four in earning the win. Daniel Blair and Cam Cotter each threw a shutout inning and Jameson McGrane struck out the side in the ninth to earn his 10th save of the season.

Racusin led the Blue Crabs with four hits while Gonzalez and Brewer each had three hits for the Rockers. Both of Brewer's hits were doubles.

Game three of the six-series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start on Thursday at Truist Point. The Rockers will send RHP Fin Del Bonta-Smith (0-1, 2.16) to the mound to face Southern Maryland RHP Andrew Thurman (5-1, 4.90). Rocker fans can catch all the action on FLOBASEBALL.TV and on the MixLR app.

NOTES: The Rockers made a multitude of moves on Wednesday, releasing C Chris Brady, RHP Daniel Frontera and INF Carlos Amezquita. .. The Rockers activated OF Cody Wilson from the injured list and re-signed a pair of former Rockers. .. C Luke Napleton started the year with High Point before having his contract purchased by Minnesota. .. He returned Wednesday after being released by the Twins. .. And Cam Cotter, from Northern Guilford HS and NC State, returned after being released by the Giants. .. Cotter was a Rocker in 2022 and 2023 before going to the San Francisco organization. .. LHP Win Scott and C Isaiah Mirabal were placed on the inactive list.







