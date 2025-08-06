Wednesday's Game at York Postponed

August 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(York, Pa.) - Wednesday's (August 6) game between the Long Island Ducks and York Revolution at WellSpan Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions.

Wednesday's (8/6) game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday, August 7th, with both games being seven-inning contests. First pitch in game one is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Sign up today. Left-hander Juan Hillman (7-4, 5.22) gets the start for the Ducks in game one against Revolution southpaw Mike Kickham (4-8, 4.57). Right-hander Justin Alintoff (3-5, 6.39) toes the rubber for the Flock in game two against a Revolution starter to be announced.

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, August 12, to begin another three-game set against the Revolution. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's Jewish Heritage Night, presented by the JCCs of Long Island, and following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. The Ducks will also be wearing special commemorative jerseys during the game, which fans can bid on via the LiveSource Mobile App. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are in their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 718 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.