Stormers K-O Hagerstown

August 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers had their strikeout stuff working on Wednesday evening.

Noah Bremer struck out 11, the high by a Stormers hurler this season. Relievers Jackson Rees and Scott Engler combined to whiff five more, and Lancaster went on to defeat the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 5-1, in the middle game of a three-game series.

The win moved the Stormers back to within 1 1/2 games of the division leading Long Island Ducks.

Bremer (6-2) fanned the side on 12 pitches in the first inning. He only added three more over the next 4 1/3 innings before finishing his seven-inning performance with five in a row.

Rees struck out the side in the eighth. Engler retired Aaron Takacs on a fly ball to left to open the ninth before striking out Cary Arbolida, the 15th strikeout for the club. Marty Costes reached on an error, but Engler quickly fanned Gary Mattis to close out the night. The 16 K's matched the season's best for the staff which had also struck out 16 at Staten Island on May 30.

The Flying Boxcars put the night's first run on the board in the third inning. Mark Black led off with a fly ball into the right field corner that kicked off the wall into the bullpen mound area for a triple. Tyler Williams singled him home with one out.

However, the visitors managed only one more baserunner on the night, and the Stormers managed to reach Jack Weisenburger (1-5) in the bottom of the fourth. Mason Martin drilled a leadoff single off the right field wall. One out later, Joe Campagna lofted a single over shortstop Justin Acal. The pair executed a double steal, and both scored on Nick Lucky's double into the right field corner. Lucky stole third and had to stay there as Kevin Watson, Jr.'s wicked liner was handled by Mattis at second. Evan Alexander tacked on a third run with a single to right.

The score remained intact until the bottom of the eighth when Lucky followed a walk to Campagna with a two-run homer off the right field tents.

Lancaster will send right-hander Tim Brennan (1-2) to the hill on Thursday night against Hagerstown lefty Quinton Martinez (1-3). Fans may follow the game on Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, starting at 6:40.

NOTES: Lancaster is now 7-0 with Campagna behind the plate...Lancaster was 5-for-5 stealing bases before Watson was thrown out in the eighth...Lucky was dropped from fourth to fifth in the batting order and responded with the four-RBI night...In his 10 games as the cleanup batter, he hit .256 with seven RBI and one extra base hit...As a team, the Stormers have fanned a league leading 807 batters on the year.







Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.