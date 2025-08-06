Atlantic League Names July Players of the Month

August 6, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - First baseman Frankie Tostado of the York Revolution and RHP Matt Hartman of the Gastonia Ghost Peppers have earned the Atlantic League's Player of the Month honors for July 2025.

Tostado, 27, helped lead the Revolution to the Atlantic League's first half North Division Championship and continued on a tear throughout the month of July. The Southern California native hit .365 in 25 games in July, slugging four home runs and driving in 30 RBI. Tostado was 42-for-115 at the plate with an on-base percentage of .384, a .609 slugging percentage and an OPS of .993.During the month he broke the Revs record for doubles in a season, ending July with 46 doubles, just four shy of the Atlantic League of 50 doubles in a season. Tostado had hitting streaks of 13 games and eight games and finished the month with 27 RBI in his final 19 games.

Hartman, 29, is in his first season with Gastonia and made five appearances in July including three starts. He went 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA, tossing 22 innings and allowing just nine hits and five walks while striking out 25. Hartman held opponents to a .118 batting average and did not allow more than two hits in any of his three starts. He earned the win in a start at High Point on July 27, going six shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out four. A Southern California native, Hartman pitched at the University of Arizona and Westmont College before beginning his professional career in the Atlanta Braves organization.







Atlantic League Stories from August 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.