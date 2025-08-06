Revs and Ducks Showcase Bullpens in Series Opener

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution and Long Island Duck bullpens matched zero after zero on Tuesday evening until an eighth inning home run lifted the Ducks to a 5-4 victory in the series opener at WellSpan Park.

Both teams got off to hot starts offensively before the bullpens took center stage.

Long Island nabbed an instant lead in the first as Chris Roller doubled down the third base line on the game's second pitch, and River Town drove an RBI triple off the Arch Nemesis in left field on the very next offering. Ivan Castillo followed with a sac fly to right for a 2-0 lead. Revs starter Foster Pace bore down and escaped further trouble by retiring JC Encarnacion on a fly out to right to leave the bases loaded.

The Revs answered in a big way in the bottom of the first as walks to Jeremy Arocho and Frankie Tostado set the table for Brandon Lewis who blasted a three-run homer to deep left center, powering the Revs in front, 3-2.

Pace had the first two outs of the second before Town singled, Castillo doubled, and Seth Beer walked to load the bases. Aaron Antonini capitalized with a two-run single to left center, pushing Long Island back ahead, 4-3.

York answered back in the bottom of the third as Tostado cracked the first pitch of the inning to right center for his Revs record 47th double of the season, just three shy of the league's single-season mark. Two batters later, Shayne Fontana drilled a missile off the right field fence for an RBI double, tying the game at 4-4.

The Revs bullpen shut down the Ducks offense, keeping the game tied until the late innings.

Pace was forced to exit due to an apparent lower body injury with two outs in the third, as lefty Danny Denz entered and threw one pitch, striking out Roller to end the inning with a runner at third base.

Denz used a double play ball and a strikeout to retire the side in order in the fourth, and Josh Mollerus tossed two scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth, capping his outing by tagging out Ed Johnson attempting to score from third on a pitch in the dirt.

Brendan Cellucci fired an electric seventh inning, striking out the side against the third through fifth batters in the Ducks order with a fastball reaching 98 mph.

Meanwhile, Ducks starter Tim Melville lasted five innings by retiring his final eight after the Fontana double, striking out six total including five of his final eight batters.

Nolan Clenney was first in out of the Ducks bullpen and retired his first five batters including four consecutive strikeouts before a two-out walk to Arocho in the seventh. Arocho stole second and was in position to score but Jalen Miller smoked a line drive directly at Town in left field for the final out as the game remained tied.

Nick Mikolajchak struck out his first batter faced in the eighth, but Troy Viola barreled a solo homer to left center, breaking the tie as Long Island grabbed the one-run lead. Mikolajchak (0-1) struck out the next two batters as he also struck out the side.

Alex Valverde kept it a one-run game with a scoreless ninth. Roller led off with a double and Town walked, but Valverde pounced on Castillo's bunt attempt, throwing to third for the lead out. After striking out Beer for the second out, Valverde escaped as Jaylin Davis made a great diving catch on a liner in right field to rob Antonini of potentially two RBI.

The Revs set the table in the bottom of the ninth against Michael Reed as Jeffrey Wehler worked a leadoff walk and Bubba Alleyne nailed a two-strike single to right. Davis was unable to sacrifice the runners, and after a pair of foul bunt attempts, grounded into a 4-6-3 double play. With the tying run at third and two outs, Reed struck out Chris Williams looking on a full-count offering, securing his fourth save and the one-run win for Long Island.

Notes: Lewis becomes the seventh different Revs batter with double digit home runs this season, tied for the second-highest total in franchise history; it is the third consecutive year the Revs have had seven players reach double figures and fourth time overall (also 2019), two shy of the record of nine players who had ten or more homers set in 2022. Tostado extended his hitting streak to 11 consecutive games, his third streak of 11-plus this season; it began one game after he had lost a season-best 13-game streak. Tostado's double was his 61st extra-base hit of the season, tying Andres Perez (2012) and David Washington (2024) for fifth most in a season in franchise history.

Up Next: York will aim to even the series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. as recently acquired LHP Mike Kickham (4-8, 4.57) makes his Revs debut against Long Island righty Justin Alintoff (3-5, 6.39). It is AAA Member Appreciation Night, Bark in the Park presented by Stateline Canine, and Winning Wednesday presented by Pennsylvania Lottery. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







